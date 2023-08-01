Re Design Establishes AI Principles For Staff & Clients

M&C Saatchi-owned design firm Re has launched a set of six principles to help its staff and clients navigate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and cover everything from transparency to the inherent biases found in the tech.

CEO Patrick Guerrera has launched the principles in consultation with the global leadership team to address what he sees as a gap in the rapidly changing landscape.

The principles are:

1. Prioritise people over outputs

Real representation matters.

2. Take inspiration but never imitate

It’s not cool to copy someone else’s work.

3. Be transparent about the use of AI

We always disclose the use of AI where it’s central to the creative output.

4. Use AI to support creativity, not replace it

We believe AI operates in the service of human creativity.

5. Be aware of the biases in AI and strive to overcome them

We never take AI at face value.

6. Take steps to stay protected

Only fools rush in.

“Our goal at Re is to help our clients take advantage of the incredible potential of AI, to support human creativity in designing truly distinct brands and experiences,” said Guerrera.

“These principles are our way of staying on the front-foot as we move into this exciting new era.”

The agency’s leadership team has rolled out the principles internally and is currently taking its clients through them, so they can understand the new capabilities the agency has. Re’s work has been evolving rapidly as it integrates tools such as Midjourney, ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion into its practice.

The principles will be shared on the agency’s website, social channels and directly with key stakeholders. Staff and clients are encouraged to give feedback on them to help fine-tune for the next iteration.