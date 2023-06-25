Quickbooks Ad Proves Egg-Tastic Dystopian Nightmare Complete With Monster Roosters & Egg Men

Occasionally an ad turns up at B&T that gets a run purely for its sheer genius (or haplessness, as the case may be.)

And that genius accolade today goes to accounting software purveyor Quickbooks and new work promoting the tech firm’s accounting app.

The global campaign is the work of Quickbooks’s creative agency Wieden+Kennedy and features one of advertising creatives’ go-tos – the humble roadside diner, but this time with a very twisted, poultry feel.

It’s one part hilarious, the other part terrifying but definitely worth a watch. Check it out below: