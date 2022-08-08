Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market

After 11 months of quietly building up their new business Queen Charles, Alex Carr (pictured, left) and Jon Kelly (pictured, right) have finally found enough time to launch their brand and experience consultancy to the wider market.

Based in Sydney, Queen Charles aims to help businesses of all shapes and sizes consistently stand out and ultimately out-perform their competition.

Carr said: “Jon and I started this business with a common frustration. A strengthening sales led culture of instant results has challenged the vital role of brand and threatened to stymie its effectiveness.

“We, maybe foolishly, aim to reverse this and create a shift in behaviour where businesses put as much value on brand, creativity and marketing as they do on operations and technology.

“We have been fortunate enough to be incredibly busy from the outset, helping a number of businesses shape or re-shape their brand. We see our role as not only creating the foundational brand strategy but driving that strategy into key experiences, assets and behaviours in order to create stronger, more distinct brands moving forward.”

Kelly added: “What we aim to do at Queen Charles is find a corridor with just enough constraint. A space narrow enough to help businesses be a hell of a lot more consistent across all their key experiences. But a space wide enough to allow them to be creative and express themselves over time in order to stand out from the pack. It’s a balancing act and one we are thoroughly enjoying.”