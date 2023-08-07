Quantcast Study: Cookies, Declining Spends & Programmatic Video To Dominate Ad Industry

Ad tech firm Quantcast has released its Asia Pacific 2023 Advertising State of Play Report, exploring where the future of digital advertising is headed, what challenges and opportunities lie ahead for advertisers and agencies, where brands are planning ad spend this financial year, and what barriers stand in the way of programmatic video adoption and success.

Quantcast spoke to marketers and agencies across the region and found that key challenges for both were the need to prove ROI/performance and effectiveness, while personalising ads and finding new audiences, particularly amid the global economic downturn.

Preparing for a cookie-less world is also top-of-mind, with nearly two in three (60 per cent) agencies and just under half (43 per cent) of brand-side marketers naming it as their top priority for FY 23/24. Their focus will be on exploring cookie-less advertising solutions and getting deeper audience insights through first-party data over the next 12 months.