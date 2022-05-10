Publicis Announces Performics Mercerbell To Be Renamed As The Relaunched Razorfish

Publicis Groupe ANZ CEO, Michael Rebelo, today announced the return of the Razorfish brand to the Australian market, with the relaunch and rebrand of Performics Mercerbell to Razorfish.

“After almost two years into the Performics Mercerbell journey, we identified that what the agency has been doing in data, technology, creative and media has really accelerated as a single proposition for its customers. As a digital marketing transformation network, we believe that Razorfish best reflects how the business has evolved,” Rebelo said.

Razorfish’s leadership team from L-R: Jennifer Lloyd, finance & commercial director; Jason Tonelli, CEO;

Andie Tickner, chief customer officer; Vaughan Townsend ECD, Jessica Farrell, head of people & culture;

George Sarris, COO

“And as we look to the future, we can see a clear opportunity for Razorfish to supercharge the development and delivery of creatively-led platforms, whilst at the same time using the intelligence from media and ad technology to holistically solve problems for brands.”

The agency will continue to be led by CEO, Jason Tonelli, who comnted: “Culturally we are perfectly aligned to the Razorfish brand and approach – from our ambition to connect purpose to performance, to the work we already do for our customers. We connect media, data and tech creatively through ‘intent’. Our proven approach to digital marketing transformation is to create experiences that convert intention into growth for our customers, so that we achieve the desired outcome by activating a brand’s purpose across channels.”

In announcing the news, Razorfish has also signed GuildSuper and IVE Group as new customers. “Both of these wins underscore our focus on connecting purpose to performance. We will be developing new territories for these brands to own, with plans to go to market next year,” Tonelli said.

Other Razorfish clients include Westpac, Anytime Fitness, Lenovo, AMEX, Red Energy and Ancestry.com.

Performics will continue to operate as a performance marketing offering, also led by Tonelli.

In staff appointments, General Manager George Sarris has been promoted to the new role of Chief Operating Officer, while Andie Tickner has been brought in to the new position of Chief Customer Officer. “I’m excited to welcome Andie to the agency. As part of her remit, she will lead our account service teams across all disciplines and help our customers unlock the value of connecting purpose to performance. I am really proud to be able to recognise George for his contribution to our business – in his new role, leading the orchestration of customer solutions across the areas of content, analytics, strategy and technology,” Tonelli said.