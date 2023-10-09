Principals Rebrands AAM Investment Group, Wins Design Award

Principals Rebrands AAM Investment Group, Wins Design Award
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Branding design agency Principals has refreshed the brand for AAM Investment Group (AAM) with the work recognised by the Better Future Sydney Design Awards.

AAM identifies, investigates, funds and acquires high-quality investment assets for long-term investment. Through its funds, AAM has more than $1bn invested in beef cattle, lamb and wool sheep, cropping, poultry, and sustainably sourced timber supply chains across 32 sites in four states and territories.

The company has experienced exceptional growth over the past five years and required a refreshed branding profile to reflect the diversity of AAM’s assets and commitment to sustainable investments. AAM Founder and Managing Director Garry Edwards said: “AAM has reached a milestone in its growth and we are ready to capture the interest of a larger cohort of investors interested in regional Australia’s sustainable development. To do this, we needed a brand that would convey our belief in the strength and long-term performance of our people, Australian agriculture and each diverse asset in our care.”

Guided by AAM’s purpose and core beliefs of promoting investment that contributes to a positive and sustainable Australian agricultural industry as well as a desire to recognise the untold potential of the sector, Principals developed the brand idea, ‘It’s in our blood’.

Principals Strategy Director & Principal Moensie Rossier said: “‘It’s in our blood’ affirms AAM’s belief that Australian agriculture is well worth investing in. It gets to the heart of what it takes to keep our regional communities vibrant and thriving.”

This positioning, accompanied by personality traits – All in, A good head on our shoulders, and As real as it gets – sparked the idea for a genuine design, voice, and narrative. The brand was bolstered by the co-creation of an Employee Value Proposition that reinforces the personal contribution AAM employees make to change people’s futures, together growing Australia.

The new AAM brandmark combines the uniqueness of a fingerprint; tree rings indicating history and growth; a drop of water and the boldness of mountains, evoking the topography of landscapes and the passion of AAM people.

The colour palette is inspired by the land, sky and AAM’s values bringing warmth and elevating a simple design system. It reinforces sustainability, without resorting to the typical green palettes that have become pervasive in an era of ‘greenwashing’. It aligns with AAM being an on-the-ground owner/operator, not an at-a-distance investment company.

AAM’s Edwards said: “A tremendous amount of effort went into developing the new branding profile, contemplating the company’s origins and the unique DNA of AAM’s business and people.

“This new positioning resonates with AAM people from the timber mills of the Central Tablelands to the cattle stations in northern Australia. It is inspired by the passion of an extraordinary combination of agronomists, farmers, machinists, and investment managers, who share the determination to create a better future for their families, communities and regions.”

People within AAM have begun to adopt the brand organically with merchandise orders seeing an exponential increase. The brand is being rolled out across the organisation’s diverse assets, including AAM Timber and AAM Poultry. Additionally, the rebrand won a Better Future Sydney Design Award in the Graphic Design – Identity and Branding – Finance category.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Principals Rebrand

Latest News

Sunday TV Ratings: Bathurst Race Ratings Drop 400,000 Year-On-Year
  • Media

Sunday TV Ratings: Bathurst Race Ratings Drop 400,000 Year-On-Year

For supercar fans, Bathurst is THE event of the year. However, despite the event’s popularity, there was a notable drop in ratings this year compared to last year. Last year as many as 1,060,000 people watched the race, which was up on the previous year and defied a general post-lockdown drop in televised sport. This […]

Dentsu Creative And Foundation Join Forces On Kids Mental Health Campaign
  • Campaigns

Dentsu Creative And Foundation Join Forces On Kids Mental Health Campaign

UnLtd has brought together Dentsu Creative and Foundation to launch a national campaign for KidsXpress, a children’s mental health charity. The campaign ‘See the Signs. Heal the Hurt’ is launching this Mental Health Month to help parents and carers recognise distress in children as soon as possible. Margo Ward, founder and CEO of KidsXpress said: […]

Instagram And Screen Australia Announce Winners Of 2023 First Nations Creator Program
  • Media

Instagram And Screen Australia Announce Winners Of 2023 First Nations Creator Program

Fifteen of the country’s emerging First Nations social media talent have this week been selected by Instagram and Screen Australia’s First Nations Department in the third edition of its successful First Nations Creator Program. Opening for applications earlier this year, the First Nations Creator Program is an initiative in partnership between Screen Australia’s First Nations Department […]

Green Friday Calls On Brands To Join Buy Better Week
  • Media

Green Friday Calls On Brands To Join Buy Better Week

Green Friday – the movement on a mission to turn the internet green – is set to launch its Buy Better week for the third year running, with a singular mission: to pave the way to a greener future by empowering consumers with sustainable choices. Under the helm of new CEO, retail veteran Melissa Drennan, […]

Adam Ioakim Appointed Yotpo’s APAC General Manager
  • Technology

Adam Ioakim Appointed Yotpo’s APAC General Manager

eCommerce retention marketing platform Yotpo has appointed Adam Ioakim as general manager for APAC. Adam has spent the past 15 years scaling global organisations in APAC and brings a wealth of experience leading marketing technology platforms, most recently at Klaviyo, a global technology company providing marketing automation solutions, where he held the role of vice […]

Controversial Columnist Joe Aston Quits The AFR
  • Media

Controversial Columnist Joe Aston Quits The AFR

Controversial columnist Joe Aston has announced his decision to depart The Australian Financial Review after an extraordinary 12 years in which he turned the masthead’s Rear Window into one of the nation’s most riveting daily column, and among its most compelling journalism. Editor-in-chief of The Australian Financial Review, Michael Stutchbury said, “Joe is leaving at […]

Colgate Is Combating Smile Shame In Australia By Altering Logo
  • Marketing

Colgate Is Combating Smile Shame In Australia By Altering Logo

This World Smile Day, Colgate is celebrating all smiles by adapting its iconic logo to represent the many different and beautiful smiles that surround us daily. The inaugural study, conducted by research company Pureprofile in August – September 2023, surveyed more than 4,000 individuals aged 16 to 55 years old across eight Asia-Pacific markets namely […]

Matty J & Ash Wicks Set To Host Biggest Ever Australian Podcast Awards
  • Marketing

Matty J & Ash Wicks Set To Host Biggest Ever Australian Podcast Awards

The Australian Podcast Awards (APAs) powered by iHeart, has announced its all-star finalist lineup for 2023 ahead of its award ceremony taking place on Tuesday 21st November, at Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour. Reality TV and social media personalities, Matty J & Ash Wicks, are set to host this year’s award ceremony – the duo also […]

Aussies To Spend More In Q4, But Spending Will Be Conscious
  • Marketing

Aussies To Spend More In Q4, But Spending Will Be Conscious

Despite the well-publicised economic headwinds, The Trade Desk has good news for brands and marketers: research shows nearly a third (32 per cent) of Aussies are set to spend more in the Q4 sales period. However, while consumers are ready to spend, they will be adopting a ‘conscious consumerism’ mindset, The Trade Desk said. This […]