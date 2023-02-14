Principals Introduces Semiotics Services To Help Brands Make Deeper Connections

Branding design agency Principals has announced the addition of semiotics services to its suite of offerings.

Semiotics is the science of uncovering meaning from our culture. The practice can help brands understand how consumers respond subconsciously and how the brand fits within their world.

Through an intensive process of data collection, workshopping, analysis and reporting, semiotics assists brands to convey deeper meaning, become more culturally relevant, distinctive and approachable.

The analysis then feeds into the creative decision-making process. It is critical for designers working with new brands and brands undergoing identity refreshment by helping to determine the right design elements. The evidence can also be used to build organisational confidence to be bolder and break category conventions.

Semiotics is a growing industry in other markets with a number of firms specialising in the space. With the practice still in its infancy in Australia, Principals engaged Creative Semiotics in London to upskill the insights team on the methods and analysis tools required to uncover the deeper meaning of brand codes and find ways to build important cultural truths into brands.

Principals insights director Mary Winter said: “Originally an obscure academic pursuit inaccessible to many, when demystified, semiotics has a range of commercial applications that can give brands a powerful edge. Ultimately, it can help brands to be more meaningful in an age of deepening cynicism and questioning.

“Currently there is a real gap in the Australian market for a service like this. It is a great way to open opportunities for business growth and we’re already seeing strong results applying the approach for our clients.”

Principals semiotics services are now available for new and existing clients.