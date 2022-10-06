Porter Novelli Adds Five New Senior Hires

Porter Novelli has appointed Calum Easton as its new digital and social lead, alongside several new hires across Melbourne and Sydney.

Easton brings 15 years of global experience to the Clemenger Group communications agency, having spent the past four years as social media director at advertising agency TBWA while also developing a successful social network app, Cheer Me.

L-R: Alex Berriman, Annie Collison, Lauren Atallah, Alice Wilson & Calum Easton

Easton will work in collaboration with the firm’s leadership and creative services team to bring strategic rigour to digital programs and create new opportunities for new and existing clients.

“I’m thrilled to have joined Porter Novelli and experience the stellar culture that I had heard so much about. My advertising and startup background in social and digital strategy has been a great match with the smarts already in the team, and I’m delighted to be delivering further solutions and opportunities for our clients,” Easton said.

Also returning to Porter Novelli is Alexandra Berriman as client partner, following three years with the Victorian Government Treaty Branch and COVID-19 communications team. Alex is an award-winning communications and engagement professional with more than seven years’ experience across State and Federal governments, health, Aboriginal affairs, property, enterprise technology, and agriculture.

In recent weeks, Porter Novelli has made several new appointments, including senior consultant Lauren Atallah in Sydney, who joins the company from a role as media adviser in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, following stints in federal portfolios including Trade, Tourism and Investment, Education and Social Services.

Consultants Alice Wilson and Annie Collison have also joined Porter Novelli in Melbourne, working across multiple clients across Aboriginal affairs, health and agribusiness. Wilson joined the team from the publishing industry and brings high-calibre content creation and project management skills to her role.

Porter Novelli Australia chief exec Rhys Ryan said: “We are delighted to welcome these impressive new people to our growing team. Each of them brings new capabilities, new connections, a fresh point of view and a breath of fresh air. They share our passion for purpose and their expertise will strengthen Porter Novelli’s efforts to create positive change for all of our clients.