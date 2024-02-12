Pollinate’s Nathan Saville Joins Bastion’s Research & Data Arm CRNRSTONE As GM

CRNRSTONE, the research and data arm of Bastion, has announced the appointment of Nathan Saville as general manager. Based in Sydney, Saville will be responsible for driving innovation and growth for the business.

With 20 years’ experience shaping agencies and building relationships in the market research industry, Saville was most recently chief operating officer at Pollinate where he led the design and implementation of processes within the agency, as well as account management with key clients of the business. Prior to this, he worked in client management and operations roles at Kantar Consulting, The Leading Edge, and CRNRSTONE (formerly Stable Research).

“I’m thrilled to be joining CRNRSTONE as their new General Manager. Having worked agency-side for the better part of my 20-year market research career, helping clients and growing and developing teams is what I love to do, every day,” said Saville.

“In my new role I’ll be leading an incredible team, who together will deliver an exceptional customer service experience along with high-quality, real people, driving impactful decisions for our clients.”

Jack Watts, Group CEO of Bastion said, “It is terrific to have someone of Nathan’s caliber come full circle back CRNRSTONE to lead the business as it’s General Manager. CRNRSTONE has been a bedrock of the research community for almost 20 years, and with Nathan’s leadership and an engaged panel of over 100,000 Australian’s, I can’t wait to see where Nathan takes the business over the next few years.”