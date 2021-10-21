Pinterest Announces New Tools, Features and Experiences For Users

Pinterest Announces New Tools, Features and Experiences For Users
Pinterest has introduced a new suite of creator and Pinner products and experiences globally, as the platform continues to evolve to become home for the next generation of creators.

At its second annual Pinterest Creators Festival, featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Storm Reid.  Pinterest creators Kerin Rose Gold, Wendy’s World, Henri Purnell, Carolina Gelen and China Bell, among others, introduced the new products alongside creators from countries including the UK, Germany, France, Japan and Colombia.

The new features empower creators to publish high-quality content that drives meaningful engagement with their communities and pays them for their inspiring content. These new experiences offer Pinners more ways to watch, make and shop creator content.

Among the leading new features, Pinterest redesigned its home feed to offer Pinners the option to ‘Browse’ or ‘Watch’ when looking for inspiration and ideas.

The new watch tab is a full-screen feed of idea pins – users can scroll through and engage with fresh content from creators.

It shows the best Ideas Pins relevant to a Pinner’s tastes and preferences. The ‘Browse’ tab is an evolution of Pinterest’s traditional inspiration feed. Providing both a ‘Watch’ and a ‘Browse’ option puts the power in users’ hands to choose how they’d like to get inspired.

Changes include:

 

  • Watch tab – an all-new video interface: Pinterest redesigned its home feed to offer users the option to “Browse” or “Watch” when looking for inspiration and ideas.
  • Creator Originals: first-ever original content series: Pinterest is launching Creator Originals, a new content series featuring well-known creators who represent the best of Pinterest. Each creator will release a series of original Idea Pins on a specific theme meant to educate, teach and inspire Pinterest users.
  • Create Your Take: Pinterest will kick off its global this activation, featuring a host of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Storm Reid, and more. Each creator will share an inspiring Idea Pin, encouraging users to build on that idea and share their own take

 

The new experience will be available to Pinners in markets where Idea Pins are available on iOS and Android starting today.

