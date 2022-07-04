PHD Sets Sail With Celebrity Cruises’ Media

Leading luxury cruise and travel brand, Celebrity Cruises, has appointed PHD to its media account, following a pitch.

PHD will be responsible for all offline and online media activity in Australia and New Zealand, effective immediately.

Celebrity Cruises is an international cruise line, with a focus on redefining luxury cruise travel and delivering unrivaled experiences for modern travellers. An award-winning brand, Celebrity Cruises has been voted one of Australia’s highest rated and best premium cruise brands in the country.

PHD will work closely with Celebrity, as it looks to continue a strong return to growth, as travel restrictions lessen.

“Celebrity Cruises was seeking a bold, insights-driven, agency partner who truly understood our brand to help us navigate this critical juncture. PHD not only delivered this, but emotionally connected with our team through passion and shared values. We’re excited to start this partnership, knowing the synergies between teams will amplify the efforts of talent,” said Celebrity Cruises head of marketing ANZ, Emma Mumford.

PHD Sydney managing director, Stephanie Douglas-Neal said the agency was excited to work with a likeminded challenger brand, set for growth as cruising re-commences globally.

“Celebrity Cruises is an incredible brand, with great values and a consumer proposition that exceeds customer expectations. They are a challenger in their category, and so from the outset we knew we wanted to work with Emma and her team. We are thrilled to start the journey together, and I personally can’t wait to go on one of their cruises,” Douglas-Neal said.

The appointment follows recent wins by PHD Australia across multiple offices, including Swisse in Melbourne and the Brisbane Festival in Brisbane.

