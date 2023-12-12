Pet Circle Wants Aussie’s To ‘Get The F* Out’ This Summer With New Campaign Via Jack Nimble

Pet Circle, Australia’s largest online pet store, is unleashing a paws-itively cheeky summer campaign encouraging pet parents to ‘Get The F* Out’.

Summer holidays can mean days of ‘inside time’ for our nation’s furry family members or being left home alone whilst their humans spend time zombie-walking in shopping centres. This summer, Pet Circle wants pet parents to Get the F* Out – and take their pets with them.

Created and produced by Jack Nimble, ‘GTFO*’ is a tongue-in-cheek play on the internet slang acronym that nudges pet parents to stop shopping in-store and start living their lives in the great outdoors by ‘*getting their Furbaby or Feline out’.



The campaign shows that with Pet Circle’s fast free delivery and being Canstar Blue’s No.1 Rated Pet Store means you can trust shopping online with Pet Circle and get any pet product you need delivered straight to your door, so you can spend more time out and about this summer with your pet.

“We wanted a campaign that would not only captivate busy pet parents, driving them to shop online but also serve as a passionate rallying cry for our commitment to helping pet parents to Pet Better. GTFO delivers on this and will have everyone’s attention faster than a dog spotting a ball,” said Jon Wild, Pet Circle’s chief growth and marketing officer.



“GTFO flips the stereotypical pet store ad on its head. Our campaign has been created to cut through the bricks-and-mortar retail monotony and show there is a better way for pet parents to spend their time – getting outdoors with their pets. And have a bit of cheeky fun while doing it,” said Ella Lymbereas, Pet Circle brand creative and communications director.



“By embracing the cheeky spirit of internet culture, we’ve crafted a message that’s not just memorable, but sparks a real connection with today’s pet parents. It’s about bringing a sense of fun and freedom to the pet shopping experience, encouraging pet owners to make the most of their outdoor adventures while Pet Circle takes care of their pet needs online,” said Angus Mullane, Jack Nimble co-founder and executive producer.

The campaign is initially rolling out across OOH and radio, with social and YouTube to follow in a second instalment. In addition, Pet Circle will be developing vet content around how to get out safely with your pet this summer and is set to partner with a number of Australian based influencers to help spread the campaign.



