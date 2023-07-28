Patrón Tequila Reveals Its Masters Of Craft Ambassadors
Patrón Tequila has partnered with Australian actor Josh Heuston; Matildas players Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Mackenzie Arnold; and award-winning Melbourne bartender and venue owner Alex Boon for its new Masters of Craft series.
Featuring ambassadors from a wide range of professional backgrounds, the series is designed to showcase the expertise of Australians who are passionately changing the game in their fields through meticulous dedication, focus and consistency – the same values on which Patrón Tequila has built its 34-year legacy.
Leading the trio is Heartbreak High star and reigning GQ Breakthrough Actor of the Year, Josh Heuston, cementing his pre-existing relationship with the world’s number one premium tequila.
To kick off his partnership, Josh travelled to Hacienda Patrón in Atotonilco El Alto, in the Mexican state of Jalisco, a region known for its production of premium tequila, to immerse in the Patrón story and witness the production of Patrón’s high-quality tequila first hand.
Secondly, soccer stars Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, and Mackenzie Arnold of the Australian women’s national soccer team the Matildas have united to share their experience of chasing their dreams to go international to join some of the best soccer players across the globe and playing in the world’s biggest game on home soil.
Finally, owner and bartender of Melbourne’s acclaimed Pearl Diver Oyster Bar and Bistro, Alex Boon (aka Boonie) will share his journey to achieving perfection. Crowned winner of the 2022 Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition in Australia and coming within the top three in the global finals, Boonie has worked hard to hone his craft to masterfully create arguably some of the best cocktails in the country.
Sander Janmaat, marketing manager for Patrón Tequila said: “Patrón celebrates progressive pioneers and vibrant personalities who drive powerful outcomes in their lives, and each of our Masters of Craft ambassadors are exactly that. Driven by craftsmanship, creativity and talent and dedicated to the pursuit of precision, each of our Masters of Craft ambassadors display an unshakeable confidence as they strive to achieve perfection in their work. We’re beyond excited to partner with all our Masters in a year of exciting milestones – both for them and for Patrón.”
Talking of the partnership with Patrón, Josh explained: “As a longstanding fan of Patrón Tequila, it’s an honour to become a Masters of Craft ambassador. Heading to the Hacienda was an insane experience – learning about the production process, seeing the craftsmanship and care put into each and every bottle of Patrón was next level. I’m excited to continue the journey with Patrón as I take the next step in my own career.”
To kick off the Masters of Craft series – and the beginning of the world’s biggest soccer tournament – Patrón will shout soccer fans at Surry Hills favourite, The Clock, a free Patrón Perfect Margarita for the first goal scored by the Matildas’ in every match they play during the 2023 tournament.
Screening every game live and loud, The Clock will offer Patrón Perfect Margs for Matildas fans throughout the tournament, from the Matildas’ first game against Ireland on Thursday 20 July through to and including the final on Sunday 20 August.
Mackenzie Arnold commented: “It’s incredible to have the opportunity to play such a momentous game on home soil – a rare occasion that not many players get to experience. I think what makes working with Patrón even more special is that I get to share it with teammates that have been by my side for years. I look forward to cheersing a Patrón Margarita with these two and the rest of the team when the competition is over, and we’re hopefully celebrating a big win!”
Patrón’s Masters of Craft series will roll out across digital platforms, social and OOH from July 2023.
