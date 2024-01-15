Paris Restaurant Accused Of Copying Merivale’s Totti’s

Paris might be known for some of the best restaurants in the world but one Paris eatery has taken a leaf out of the book of Sydney institution Totti’s.

One Instagram user — @missdoublebay no less — spotted the similarities.

“It has come to my attention that we have a doppelganger in our midst,” @missdoublebay wrote on Instagram, “Totti (with no ’s), a [sic] Italian restaurant located in Paris. The like4like is UNCANNY.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Double Bay (@missdoublebay)

Justin Hemmes, CEO of Merivale, said that he was aware of the similarities with the Paris restaurant.

“Don’t they say ‘imitation is the sincerest form of flattery’?” he says. “I’m not sure I agree with that.”

Merivale opened Totti’s in Bondi in 2018 and has since expanded to a site in the CBD, Rozelle and one in Lorne, Victoria.

While the Paris imitator does not have the same puffy bread as Merivale’s Totti’s, the Sydney Morning Herald said that it “has a number of similar dishes such as tiramisu, burrata and schnitzel”.

But, then, don’t all Italian restaurants?