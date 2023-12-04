Palin Communications joins GlobalCom PR Network

Specialist Australian health PR agency, Palin Communications, has joined GlobalCom PR Network with a view to delivering meaningful, consistent, impactful, global health campaigns across a range of countries and regions.

GlobalCom PR Network is an alliance of public relations firms delivering proven integrated communications campaigns to global organisations. The network brings together over 80 independent PR agencies across 100+ countries and provides clients with the benefits of local expertise and worldwide presence with the support of over 1,400 experienced communications professionals.

Palin Communications CEO, Karina Durham, says the agency had been reviewing global networks for some time and was drawn to the values and opportunity presented by GlobalCom PR Network.

“I enjoyed meeting many of the member agencies at the annual GlobalCom PR Network Summit in Tokyo in October. The network will bring a wealth of international opportunities to our agency in the future. We’ve already worked on several cross-border health campaigns and we look forward to working on even more with our new partners,” said Karina.

“We see this partnership with GlobalCom PR Network as a gateway to knowledge sharing between member agencies. We have insights derived from decades of work in the Australian health industry and we look forward to sharing these with partner agencies as we embark on new projects”.

Ralf Hartmann, founder of GlobalCom PR Network, said he is thrilled to welcome Palin Communications to the network.

“The global demand for health communications expertise and integrated campaigns that deliver consistent outcomes in a range of markets is clearly increasing. We are very pleased to welcome an award-winning agency like Palin Communications, given their positive reputation, their collaborative culture and the fact they are so deeply specialised in healthcare,” said Ralf.