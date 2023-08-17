Oxford Landing Touts Its Plant-Based Credentials In New Campaign, Via Adhesive

Wine brand Oxford Landing’s new campaign sees the firm shout about its 100 per cent plant-based credentials.

Created by Adhesive, the agency’s creative director Alexander Masson explained the genesis of the campaign, “One thing was abundantly clear in talking to everyone at Oxford Landing, from the viticulturist to the bottling line, they are bloody passionate about their plants. From the grapevines to the native revegetated bushland surrounding their vineyards.

“So we thought let’s celebrate this love affair for Australian plants by putting it on a literal pedestal.”

Oxford Landing senior brand manager, Carolyn Macleod explained how this campaign fits into the winery’s broader vegan credentials, “All Oxford Landing wines are vegan, sustainably produced and bottled at our winery in South Australia and we really wanted Adhesive to bring this to life for our consumers,” Macleod said.

“This campaign is not only visually striking, it tells a clear story we haven’t been able to communicate to our consumers before.”

The campaign is the latest work from Adhesive and Oxford Landing, continuing a five-year relationship that has seen the agency deliver global creative work across film, print and retail.

The campaign will roll out across the UK and Australia from August 2023.

Credits:

Oxford Landing

Senior Brand Manager: Carolyn Macleod

Adhesive

Creative Director: Alexander Masson

Earned Creatives: Madison Yarrow and Tony Clamant

Senior Account Manager: Alex Garth

Photographer: Lawrence Furzey

Retoucher: Tammy White

Photography Assistant: Jack Golding