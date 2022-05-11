Orizontas Appoints Sally Loane To Advisory Board

Orizontas has appointed Sally Loane to its Advisory Board, spanning both Sydney and Melbourne.

Pictured: Sally Loane

The ESG and Corporate Advisory firm was co-founded this year by the Hon. Philip Dalidakis, Vanessa Liell and Patrick Gibbons initially working with clients in technology, healthcare, energy and resources sectors.

Sally Loane is an experienced Non-Executive Director, currently on the board of Chubb Australia, VenuesNSW, DestinationNSW and Pankind, the Australian Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation. She was the first female Director of Waratahs Rugby and was a Director of SCEGGS Darlinghurst.

Sally has a diverse executive background as former CEO of leading peak industry organisation, the Financial Services Council (2014-2021); a 25-year career as a journalist and broadcaster with Australia’s leading media organisations, including Nine (Fairfax), News Limited and the ABC, and almost a decade with listed beverage company, Coca-Cola Amatil as a senior executive managing public affairs, media and corporate reputation, including researching and writing the company’s first ESG report.

“We are honoured to welcome Sally to the Advisory Board of Orizontas. We were founded to solve business challenges through strategic advice and bring deep expertise in political, market, reputational and climate risk,” said the Hon. Philip Dalidakis, managing partner.

“Sally’s track record in leadership, corporate reputation and ESG brings a wealth of experience to our offering and our clients. Her depth of knowledge across business, media and directorships coupled with an extensive network strengthens our ability to help CEOs and boards solve some of the toughest challenges,” he said.

Loane joins the advisory board from 1 May 2022 and will provide both advisory and mentoring

services to Orizontas clients.

“I am delighted to join the Advisory Board of Orizontas, and very much look forward to working with

colleagues to assist clients navigate the increasingly complex regulatory and political landscape. My

experience in the media, in corporate affairs and heading an industry organisation in a highly

regulated sector has taught me how policy, politics and business intersects, and the value of trusted,

solution-oriented engagement across the aisles,” said Loane.