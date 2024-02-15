OPINION: The ‘C’ Word We Should Be Talking About
In this op-ed, Brittany Meale (pictured), strategist at OMD Sydney explains the “C” word we should be talking about. And no, it’s not cake.
In the face of financial uncertainty and declining consumer confidence, brands need to move beyond focusing solely on competitive pricing to create a new form of value. Consumers are increasingly looking for meaningful interactions with brands, where they can feel connected and engaged rather than simply being targeted for sales. The opportunity for brands is to engage with emerging communities, a prospect currently overlooked or undervalued.
The rise of communities is influenced by pressures such as increasing cost of living, the lasting impact of Covid and the looming climate crisis, with people seeking comfort, belonging and familiarity.
Communities present challenges and opportunities for brands. Engaging consumers through traditional methods is becoming harder and less impactful, but creating ongoing interaction turns community members into advocates and salespeople for your brand.
Long-term community engagement creates personal customer investment and shared experiences that deter customers from switching to competitors, ultimately boosting loyalty.
A community isn’t a social following or an audience, it should be reciprocal and mutually beneficial
The traditional Oxford dictionary defines community as a group of people sharing a common characteristic or living in the same place. Zoe Scaman, founder of Bodacious, provides a modern definition: “a peer-to-peer network driven by shared interests, reciprocal relationships, and mutual value creation.” Viewed through this lens, engaging with communities is more than having a social following.
Technology enables individuals to connect with niche communities across fragmented platforms, posing a challenge for advertisers sticking to traditional methods. Take Discord, an ad-free social platform with 150 million active members globally. It captures consumers’ time and attention for 280 monthly minutes through niche-driven servers, relying on in-app purchases for revenue. Meta is experimenting with a similar approach, launching a paid subscription in the EU to remove ads.
Engaging with communities requires two shifts. Moving from demographic thinking to affinity and prioritising communication that fosters mutual value creation. Emerging cultural trends can help forecast what will become mainstream. In the media realm, peer networks can be found in web forums, social media communities, interactive virtual environments like gaming, and real-life settings where communities gather.
Trust is shifting from corporate giants to personality-driven and emotionally connected brands
PRIME sports drink, co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI, built their community on YouTube. In just over a year, PRIME surpassed Gatorade in Instagram followers and could potentially account for one to two per cent of Woolworths’ drink category sales, if momentum continues at the current rate in Australia.
Their bold brand-building tactics, such as encouraging fans to throw bottles at them during meet and greets, generated significant and intended earned media, and ignited passion from their community. While critics may dismiss PRIME’s success as a fad, it underscores a shift in how consumers want to interact with brands.
Other brands actively build real-world communities that are more aligned to what they offer, with Lululemon offering free yoga classes in its stores across Australia. This not only fosters relevant peer-to-peer interaction but also generates genuine value by aligning with its consumers’ passions to create ongoing relevance in each local community.
These immersive consumer experiences are challenging to monitor using our usual tools for tracking competitor activity and can fly under the radar. Social listening can be useful to identify who your brand’s consumers are discussing, as well as tracking sentiment related to competitor brands.
Engaging with communities enables brands to shape conversations, narratives and valuable brand identities
The shift from passive consumers to active brand participants has been gradual. In 2009, two Coke-loving Los Angelenos created a fan page, making it the second most-followed social account after Barack Obama, well before the brand itself joined the platform. Consumers discuss your brand, whether you’re involved or not, so it’s worth actively seeking the right opportunity to connect.
This shift from passive to active participation could extend to adjacent category partnerships or even involve customers in product development and innovation discussions. Reebok’s ‘First Pitch’ initiative in 2020 unveiled sneaker prototypes on their website, allowing customers to vote for their favourites. The first voter pays $1, and subsequent voters pay more until the total retail price is reached. This empowers passionate sneakerheads and involves them in the decision-making process, not just the end product.
For brands, it can seem risky to outwardly engage core fans in product development but there are other ways to explore this. At OMD, our flagship OMD Insider platform offers clients the opportunity to build their own bespoke community of up to 2,000 consumers for near real-time consultation.
AI has the potential to enhance community and brand co-creation. Fans now use AI tools to remix brand assets at home, creating a wave of AI-induced branding collaborations on the internet. Ikea x Patagonia or Balenciaga Pope might have been fan-made memes, but Balenciaga did dip their toe in the water with a real-life partnership with The Simpsons.
However, legal and copyright guidelines for AI-generated content are currently lacking. Embracing and rewarding communities for engagement could allow brands to set rules, encouraging collaboration without losing control. The artist Grimes launched AI software that lets users infuse her voice into music, with royalties shared equally. This model helps brands embrace and reward community engagement.
But isn’t it like, kind of hard to execute?
Your brand can start small by engaging with an existing fanbase, like Duolingo’s TikTok obsession with Dua Lipa turned viral organic account. Your brand community may even already exist. The Nike Run Club is a free app that connects runners across the globe to participate in challenges, all while enhancing Nike’s first-party data.
Tips to chart your brand’s journey to connecting via community
- Explore whether your brand already has an active fan base or identify an adjacent community where your brand could play a credible role. Make sure there is a strong brand alignment, and the community offers shared value for participation.
- Leverage social listening tools to gain insights into the community’s platform preferences, communication norms and behaviours. This knowledge will enable your brand to seamlessly integrate into the community’s environment by fostering a more authentic connection.
- Look beyond the typical pool of ambassadors to find new-age spokespeople. Many of the brands you will compete with in the future will be influencer- or personality-owned, or be influential individuals who advocate for your competitors.
2024 will surely be another one for the books, and Aussies will continue to find solace in the comfort of communities amidst external pressures. Brands that fall short of creating this shared value will risk long-term brand growth and customer loyalty.
Please login with linkedin to commentOMD
Latest News
Thursday TV Ratings: Tipping Point Australia Hold Its Place In Top 10
Tipping Point remains in the top 10. Clearly, the allure of the funfair never leaves.
Kinesso Australia Wins Big At Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards
Kinesso staffers' CV promises that they were "Proficient in Microsoft Office" finally paying off.
B&T’s CMO Power List Inductees Glam-Up For Exclusive Dinner With Are Media
There were some sore heads in the B&T offices this morning, though we promise the CMOs were studiously well-behaved.
Not For The Faint Hearted! Netflix To Put Advertisers In INTERACTIVE ‘Squid Game’ For TV Upfronts
Netflix ups the upfronts ante, here. B&T wondering whether 10 will give us a Survivor-style shindig later this year.
Dentsu FY2023 Results Reveal Continued Strength In Customer Transformation & Tech
Dentsu continues to talk up its tech expertise here. Staffers remain confounded by office printer, however.
ChatGPT Creator Releases Mind-Blowing Text-To-Video AI Model
Film makers and videographers join journos on the list of soon-to-be-jobless.
Seven West Media Digs Up 10.8% Stake In Mad Paws
B&T's in-house team of investment analysts describe the move as "barking."
Nike, TBWA\ Sydney, Modibodi & Wavemaker Win Big At Inaugural TikTok Awards
Winners "delighted" to inform parents of the win apparently. Once they've explained TikTok, of course.
Telstra Touts Focus On AI & CX Following $1B Profits
Telstra team in the money with these results. Optus' team watch ruefully out the window.
DoorDash Asking Aussies To “Smash It” In New Brand Platform, Via The Monkeys
DoorDash seeking to uplift customers with new brand work. Set to remain the hangover go-to, however.
Lotame Launches Data Collaboration Platform To Help Manage Crumbling Cookie
Big news in the adtech world. B&T still wondering how everyone's been managing to get hold of all these biscuits.
Leo’s Stacey Karayannis & BMF’s Kiah Nicholas Named Winners In Global Next Creative Leaders Competition
Aussie creatives doing what the Rugby Union and soccer team can't - win on the world stage.
WhatCameNext_ Refreshes Australian Insect Repellent RiD
And we thought the bites, itching and irritation did a decent-enough marketing job for insect repellent.
🍾Samantha Singer Took Home First Prize Last Week: Could You Be Next?🍾
Singer will be the talk of the office with this news. HR meeting on Monday morning reportedly already booked in.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Rugby League Season Kicks Off With A Showcase Of Indigenous & Māori Culture
The League season is fast approaching. If they make it all out of Las Vegas, that is.
Chastity Belts & Taped Mouths: Peter V’Landys Jokes On Hughesy, Ed & Erin Over Vegas Fears
Daily Mail reporters really hoping that what happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas.
location:live Unveils lo:live To The Australian Market & Offers Prime Australian Brand Spaces
location:live unveils Australian offering - thongs, kangaroos and cork hats noticeably absent.
Slew Of Promotions As Australian Community Media Positions National Sales Team For Strategic Growth
ACM's new sales team reportedly already squabbling over seat closest to the boss and who gets to hit the gong.
Rugby Australia Launches The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific Season New Campaign From Revolver
Sadly, the Super Rugby Pacific teams aren't heading to Vegas for an all-time Royal Rumble clash with the NRL ladder.
Tourism Tasmania Launches AI Tool That Turns Prompts Into Art, Via BMF And Orchard
BMF highlighting the work of Tassie artists here. B&T prefers the work of Tassie distillers, however.
SharkNinja Appoints VaynerMedia As First-Ever Creative & Media AOR In New Zealand
SharkNinja has appointed VaynerMedia Australia as its first creative and media agency of record for the New Zealand market. “SharkNinja is a transformative brand that is all about delivering innovative solutions to consumer challenges,” said Ben Lovitt, Marketing Director ANZ at SharkNinja. “In selecting a partner, we sought a disruptive agency that understood our goals, […]
Thursday TV Ratings: Bride Slams Husband For Being A “Television Watcher” In MAFS
MAFS star slams husband for watching the box with no hint of irony - a truly remarkable accomplishment.
Domino’s Pedantic Response To Banned Ad
Domino's splitting hairs here. But, in our experience, it should focus on pulling hairs from its pizzas.
Advertising Associates Opens New Sydney Office Following KIA Account Win
Sydney agencies fume as Advertising Associates opens office & heads straight to the top of the Yellow Pages.
The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Are Your Chance To Make History & You Have Just A Fortnight To Enter!
With just a fortnight to go, you'd better be snappy entering the latest and greatest APAC awards.
Smart! Boundy! Pandey & More! Watch B&T’s CMO Power List Inductees Dispense Marketing Wisdom
Struggle with self-worth? Don't watch these smart & funny CMOs tell you why they're so great.
Sales For Friendship Bracelets Up 15,200% On eBay As Swift Mania Takes Hold Of Australia
Are you getting bored of TayTay? You've got a tough fortnight ahead.
More Than 15,000 Votes Cast ALREADY For B&T’s 30 Under 30 People’s Choice Award, Presented By Vevo!
The leaders are reaping the rewards of all those coffee runs, vape-lending and shouting post-work beers.
Can Coles & Woolies Convince Consumers That They’re On Their Side?
It's going to be a tough few months in the press for Coles & Woolies. But, then again, do they ever get an easy ride?
Aussies Encouraged To Flush Away Their Exes With Who Gives A Crap Valentines Day Campaign
Did you spend last night gorging on Ben & Jerry's and downing boxes of wine? Take solace in this campaign.
The Gerety Awards 2024 AUNZ Jury Announced
The Gerety Awards has announced their full AUNZ jury along with the early bird deadline of Friday, March 8th. The Gerety Awards are open to all advertising agencies, advertisers, studios and production companies worldwide. Both national and international campaigns may compete. Entries submitted must be broadcast, published or released in a commercial environment with client […]
Greg Graham, Julie Anne Longano & Sue Squillace Join Advertising Industry Careers Advisory Board
B&T's Greg 'Sparrow' Graham gets a new gig. Now it's clear where he's been disappearing to every afternoon.
Production Company Poppet Expands Internationally With UK Directors & Fresh Australian Talent
Poppet expands with new Pom outpost. Promises not to talk about the weather & intricacies of soccer's offside trap.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Geelong Maintains Record Breaking Sponsorship Despite Dramatic Fall From Grace In 2023
B&T's studious reporting of brand names on shirts continues apace here.
Spotlight On Sponsors: Cowboys Off To A Rocky Start As Future Of Sponsors Remains Uncertain
Despite the name, we're not expecting any new spurs, 'shine or six-shooter sponsorships this season.
Alone Australia Returns For Highly Anticipated Season 2 On 27 March
Alone Australia returns next month. After the last winner took home $250k, we expect they weren't alone for long, either.