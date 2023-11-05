oOh!media Nabs Georgie Fox From Matterkind To Bolster Programmatic Advertising Capabilities

oOh!media Nabs Georgie Fox From Matterkind To Bolster Programmatic Advertising Capabilities
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



oOh!media is accelerating its programmatic advertising capabilities, appointing Georgie Fox (lead image) as head of digital sales to lead a newly created programmatic sales team.

Fox and her team will work with advertisers, agencies and technology partners to drive oOh!’s programmatic offering in line with growing client demand to incorporate programmatic digital Out of Home (pDOOH) in their wider Out of Home and omnichannel mix.

In the first major appointment by Paul Sigaloff, oOh!’s chief revenue and growth officer who joined earlier this year, Fox will support sales teams to enable advertising partners to harness the growing programmatic portfolio. In addition, she will leverage oOh!’s Out of Home agreement with Unpacked by Flybuys and partnership with Westpac DataX, which taps into consumer behaviour across more than 12 million customers across 800 buyer segments.

“A significant element of oOh!’s digital transformation is programmatic, and the appointment of Georgie and a dedicated programmatic sales team will set us up for continued growth. We’ve scaled our supply and are investing in additional resources to ensure that 2024 will be a transformative one for oOh’s clients in pDOOH,” Sigaloff said.

“Georgie is a programmatic specialist, bringing new digital skills that complement oOh!’s core business to meet the demands of advertisers and agencies that operate in this space. I’m delighted to welcome her to oOh! and look forward to working with her and the team as we continue to accelerate oOh!’s programmatic offering”.

Fox joins from IPG Mediabrands’ addressable media agency, Matterkind, where, as head of investment and partnerships, she oversaw the management of publisher and supply technology relationships across channels including video/BVOD, display, audio, digital Out of Home and native. With more than 10 years’ experience in sales, agency investment, and advertising technology, she is highly experienced in DSP/SSP and programmatic ad technology, agency partnership negotiation and supply path optimisation.

She will also be oOh!’s representative on IAB Australia’s Digital Out of Home working group and the OMA’s programmatic working group.

“The programmatic opportunities for advertisers and brands in Out of Home advertising are significant and will only increase alongside technological advancements. As the market leader, oOh! has ambitious plans to leverage its national digital Out of home network and strong data and insights capabilities to offer improved targeting to make brands unmissable and I look forward to building a team of digital specialists to accelerate oOh!’s programmatic sales offering,” Fox said.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Matterkind oOh!Media

Latest News

Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online
  • Marketing

Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online

For over 130 years, the Brown Family Wine Group has thrived on a spirit of innovation and adventure, from the vineyards to winemaking and across every part of the business. It’s this same spirit which has led the business to re-imagine it’s online brand presence. The result is a seamless online hub showcasing its amazing […]

Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer
  • Marketing

Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer

This November, grooming brands Gillette and Braun have signed a major partnership with Movember, the not-for-profit organisation supporting men living with testicular cancer and prostate cancer and struggling with mental health. In Australia, one in five men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. One man globally dies by suicide every minute. Testicular […]

Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards
  • Media

Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards

An all-Australian star lineup of artists including G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC is set to perform at the 2023 ARIA Awards. Presenters include Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marcia Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, […]

Record Quarter For Pureprofile
  • Technology

Record Quarter For Pureprofile

Pureprofile has announced a record quarterly continuing business revenue of $12.3m and record quarterly continuing business EBITDA (excl significant items) of $1.5m in Q1 FY24. Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL or the Company) has announced its Q1 FY24 business update for the period ended 30 September 2023. Q1 FY24 Highlights: Data & Insights and Platform delivered […]

Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs
  • Marketing

Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs

Australian-based technology venture studio, Lakeba Group has announced its partnership with Dubai-based AstroLabs as it expands its operations into the Middle East. Lead image: L to R-  Giuseppe Porcelli – Lakeba Group executive chairman and CEO. Alex Nicholls – AstroLabs director of KSA Expansion. Lakeba says that as Dubai continues to grow its ambitions and […]

Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp
  • Marketing

Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp

In the recertification process Fancy Films were keen to prove that despite our industry being completely shut down during Covid, we had stuck true to our purpose and prioritised our pro bono work and our B Corp values. The end result is we have not only grown but we are thriving as evidenced by the increase in score from 89.4 in 2020 to 116.6 in 2023.

The Next Evolution For Ground Control Data & Marketing Evolution
  • Marketing

The Next Evolution For Ground Control Data & Marketing Evolution

Ground Control Data, a trans-Tasman provider of data-driven marketing solutions, and Marketing Evolution, a New York-based pioneer in generative marketing attribution, announced today a strategic partnership to launch people-based marketing attribution in Australia and New Zealand.

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
  • Advertising

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction

Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith  A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country.  Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign […]