oOh!media Nabs Georgie Fox From Matterkind To Bolster Programmatic Advertising Capabilities

oOh!media is accelerating its programmatic advertising capabilities, appointing Georgie Fox (lead image) as head of digital sales to lead a newly created programmatic sales team.

Fox and her team will work with advertisers, agencies and technology partners to drive oOh!’s programmatic offering in line with growing client demand to incorporate programmatic digital Out of Home (pDOOH) in their wider Out of Home and omnichannel mix.

In the first major appointment by Paul Sigaloff, oOh!’s chief revenue and growth officer who joined earlier this year, Fox will support sales teams to enable advertising partners to harness the growing programmatic portfolio. In addition, she will leverage oOh!’s Out of Home agreement with Unpacked by Flybuys and partnership with Westpac DataX, which taps into consumer behaviour across more than 12 million customers across 800 buyer segments.

“A significant element of oOh!’s digital transformation is programmatic, and the appointment of Georgie and a dedicated programmatic sales team will set us up for continued growth. We’ve scaled our supply and are investing in additional resources to ensure that 2024 will be a transformative one for oOh’s clients in pDOOH,” Sigaloff said.

“Georgie is a programmatic specialist, bringing new digital skills that complement oOh!’s core business to meet the demands of advertisers and agencies that operate in this space. I’m delighted to welcome her to oOh! and look forward to working with her and the team as we continue to accelerate oOh!’s programmatic offering”.

Fox joins from IPG Mediabrands’ addressable media agency, Matterkind, where, as head of investment and partnerships, she oversaw the management of publisher and supply technology relationships across channels including video/BVOD, display, audio, digital Out of Home and native. With more than 10 years’ experience in sales, agency investment, and advertising technology, she is highly experienced in DSP/SSP and programmatic ad technology, agency partnership negotiation and supply path optimisation.

She will also be oOh!’s representative on IAB Australia’s Digital Out of Home working group and the OMA’s programmatic working group.

“The programmatic opportunities for advertisers and brands in Out of Home advertising are significant and will only increase alongside technological advancements. As the market leader, oOh! has ambitious plans to leverage its national digital Out of home network and strong data and insights capabilities to offer improved targeting to make brands unmissable and I look forward to building a team of digital specialists to accelerate oOh!’s programmatic sales offering,” Fox said.