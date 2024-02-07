oOh!media Grabs NRL Exec Andrew Every As Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer

oOh!media has appointed senior NRL executive, Andrew Every, for the newly created role of chief strategy and transformation officer to accelerate oOh!’s digital transformation.

Joining oOh!’s executive leadership team, Every will focus on identifying areas of strategic growth across its core business and adjacent markets to lead the Out of Home industry to a digital-first future.

Cathy O’Connor, oOh! CEO, said: “Andrew will work closely with our entire executive team to strategically assess the market, both globally and locally, analysing the competitive dynamics and closely monitoring and driving market opportunities. I’m delighted he is bringing his years of experience in delivering strategic outcomes and transformation to oOh!.”

He joins oOh! from the NRL where for the past three years as executive general manager, strategy and transformation he led the partnerships with the league’s long-term major media partners and spearheaded several improved financial outcomes.

Before the NRL, Every worked as an executive leader in Telstra’s Media business which included driving the growth of Foxtel, Telstra TV and Telstra’s live sports apps. He is not entirely new to the Out of Home industry having spent 10 years working with Adshel as one of his key clients during his career at PwC.

Every said: “I’m incredibly excited about joining oOh! and the opportunities that lie ahead. The people I’ve met with so far have been really impressive. There is enormous potential for growth in Out of Home and I can’t wait to get started.”

Every will commence his new role on 22 February.