oOh!media Expands Brisbane Locations, Secures Queensland Rail Portfolio Assets

oOh!media has expanded its large format locations in Brisbane with the launch of a new digital supersite in Chermside and securing key assets within the Queensland Rail portfolio, further extending its Out of Home leadership position in the sunshine state.

As part of its ongoing capital investment program, oOh! has boosted its large format portfolio in Queensland with the construction and launch of a brand new site at Chermside. The premium digital site built on Gympie Road is elevated above five lanes of traffic at the intersection of Wallace and Kuran Streets, opening doors for more brands to leverage the high-impact sign on one of the city’s busiest arterials that connects the capital’s northern suburbs with the CBD just nine kilometres away.

Joining the new Chermside development and extending oOh!’s large format network are key premium sites secured as part of the Queensland Rail tender. The locations, Inner City Bypass, North Boondall and Normanby, complement oOh!’s existing Out of Home reach across Brisbane and surrounds.

The long-term contracts will see oOh! digitise the Inner City Bypass and North Boondall, both of which cover major arterials. Combined with the retention of the classic site in Normanby, oOh! is delivering additional, strategic and incremental audience coverage across both classic and digital assets, the most efficient and effective way to drive reach which is proven to deliver stronger return on marketing investment.

Cathy O’Connor, CEO of oOh!media said: “The construction and launch of Chermside and securing three key large format sites from Queensland Rail cements our Out of Home foothold in Brisbane specifically and Queensland more widely.

“With the largest inventory volume across the state, we are committed to investing in the continued digitisation of our network which is complemented by our quality classic and other Out of Home formats. In addition, our continued mix of contractual relationships means we retain a balanced lease profile across our business.”

Michael Cali, national commercial director, oOh!, added: “Our scale drives audience attention and with the extensive data and consumer insights capabilities we deliver strong return on investment for advertisers.”

