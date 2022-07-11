oOh!media Announces Agency & Direct Sales Promotions

oOh!media Announces Agency & Direct Sales Promotions
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
oOh!media has announced a range of promotions and a new appointment to its agency and direct sales teams, as Australia’s largest out of home media company continues investing in developing talent and driving enhanced service for agencies and advertisers.

Experienced sales leader Wade James has been promoted to national head of agency sales. Working at oOh! for more than eight years, James has a track record in building and driving high performing teams and will work closely with the state sales directors to ensure premium and consistent service and focus on delivering outcomes for clients.

Picture (Left to Right) Nathan Shakespeare, Mollie Clyma, Jasmin Johansson, Wade James, Meaghan Spencer, Lanai Wiadrowski, Jess Nikolovski & Matt Carroll.

Lanai Wiadrowski has been promoted from group sales leader to NSW sales director – agency. Wiadrowski has demonstrated strategic leadership and coaching capabilities and has a strong knowledge of Out of Home. She will become joint NSW sales director with Hannah Pritchard who will return to the business after maternity leave.

Returning to sales in a newly created role of NSW sales director – direct, is Nathan Shakespeare who since 2016 has worked in roles across the oOh! and Junkee content teams.

oOh! has also added four group sales leader roles to its NSW teams, with Mollie Clyma (agency), Meaghan Spencer (agency) and Jess Nikolovski (direct) promoted from senior business managers. Rounding out the evolved structure, and creating a sixth agency sales group, is the appointment of Matt Carroll who joins oOh! from Nine where he was group business manager.

Finally, Jasmin Johansson has been promoted to senior business manager – agency after four years with the company.

Tim Murphy, chief sales officer at oOh! said: “As the leader in Australian Out of Home, we want our agency and advertising partners to continue challenging us to ensure we deliver strong business outcomes. To do that, we need the best people and it’s a testament to the depth of talent we have at oOh! that we can further progress the careers of our people into these key sales positions. I want to congratulate Wade, Lanai, Nathan, Mollie, Meaghan, Jess and Jasmin on their well-deserved promotions and welcome Matt to the team.”

