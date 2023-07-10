One Green Bean Set To Spice Up Taco Bell’s PR

Creative communications agency one green bean (ogb) has been added to Taco Bell Australia’s roster of agencies.

ogb will be working across Influencer, Social Media and PR projects to support product launches and brand building.

Taco Bell Australia has 39 restaurants across the country. The company has plans to open in several more locations nationally.

Amber Abbott, managing director at One Green Bean said: “We are thrilled to be working with Taco Bell in Australia. The brand has a cult following around the world and we’re looking forward to earning attention among an Aussie audience for an adventurous brand, not afraid to do things differently.”

Speaking about the new partnership with ogb, Andrew Howie, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell South Pacific, said: “Since launching in Australia in 2017, we’ve seen steady growth of the Taco Bell brand locally with restaurants opening across QLD, NSW, VIC, and WA. We’re excited to appoint One Green Bean to support us as we enter a new stage of growth in Australia. We know how important it is as a challenger brand in market to build brand love and an agency like one green bean is perfectly placed to help us do that – whether it’s through Influencer, Social or Earned media.”

Since its inception, one green bean has grown into a multi-award winning, ideas-centric agency with offices in Sydney, London, Amsterdam, and Doha, helping brands tell their stories in memorable, useful and entertaining ways, through meaningful ideas that earn attention.