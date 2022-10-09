One Green Bean Creates Tourism Campaign To Encourage Tassie Travel With Virgin

One Green Bean Creates Tourism Campaign To Encourage Tassie Travel With Virgin
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



A partnership between Virgin Australia and Tourism Tasmania encouraging Aussies to embrace their wild winter wanderlust has seen visitation to the Apple Isle soar in what is normally a quiet travel period during their Off Season.

One Green Bean (ogb) created ‘The Tassie Tux’ partner activation, to stimulate demand with a creative idea to encourage Aussies to embrace the wild revelry of Tasmania as their winter destination of choice. Alongside Virgin Australia, the airline of choice for an uninhibited and refreshing escape.

The campaign saw ogb forge a partnership between Virgin Australia and P.E. Nation to create a limited edition ‘Tassie Tux’; a black puffer jacket/vest and unofficial uniform of the island state. Encouraging travellers to embrace the best of Tassie’s Off Season and wake up this winter. ‘The Tassie Tux – what to wear when you come down for air’.

Following teaser content created in collaboration with P.E. Nation, the campaign launched on 1 June – Virgin Australia’s first winter flight to Tassie, aligning perfectly with Tasmania’s Off Season – with a ‘Black Tie’ in the sky event produced in partnership with Havas Boulevard.

Prior to departure guests were gifted a limited-edition Tassie Tux and invited to enjoy the wilderness takeover of the lounge which included unique Tasmanian musical entertainment and a Tassie twist on a sparkling water bar sourced from the purest of Tassie springs. Once on board the flight to Hobart, guests were greeted with more entertainment and curated in-flight local Tassie delicacies.

To ensure Tasmanian destination content was captured and amplified, hand-picked travel, lifestyle and fashion influencers, content creators and media engaged in immersive famil overnight visits.

The campaign saw Virgin Australia’s bookings for inbound passengers to Tasmania soar 229 per cent above target, flight searches increase 118 per cent over the prior three-month period and multi-touch return on ad spend (ROAS) grow 28 per cent over the prior quarter.

Media relations through Enthral generated 46 pieces of editorial coverage spanning national news, digital and radio, reaching a potential audience of more than 47m, with influencer content generating $359k in earned value, and more than 250+ social posts reaching 6.5m. A Virgin Australia social competition clocked up 40k visits and 23k unique entries, with organic content reaching 102k on VA’s Instagram.

ogb general manager Amber Abbott said: “It’s not every day you get to bring three iconic brands together to earn attention for the incredible experiences on offer in our country. In Tasmania, winter is the best kept secret and its exciting to see the impact of this campaign in encouraging more visitors to experience it for themselves.”

Virgin Australia CMO Libby Minogue said: “Tasmania is a key destination for us as we continue to write a new chapter in our transformation journey at Virgin Australia. Winter in Tasmania is one of the best kept secrets in Australia. It is wild and wonderful, and the Off-Season campaign encouraged mainlanders to experience it for themselves. We enjoyed partnering with Tourism Tasmania and P.E Nation to create a limited-edition Tassie Tux to keep warm as they explored the state’s natural beauty, sights, and festivals.”

Credits

Creative Agency – one green bean

Event Production – Havas Boulevard

Media Relations – Enthral

Please login with linkedin to comment

One Green Bean Tourism Tasmania Virgin Australia

Latest News

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline
  • Marketing
  • Technology

TikTok Ad Traffic Up More Than Half While Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Clicks Decline

TikTok ad traffic has jumped by 51.5 per cent year-on-year last month, while ad clicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram dropped by around 11 per cent. The news comes as Twitter has recently rolled out its Blue subscription plan but, according to Similarweb, the signup page has attracted “well under one million” visits. It seems […]

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily
  • Technology

BeReal Hits 53 Million Installs But Only 9 Per Cent of Users Open it Daily

Social media platform BeReal has topped more than 50 million installs from users around the world but just nine per cent of users open the app every day. The low usage comes according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower with the company claiming that BeReal’s usage trails other established social media platforms—in a previous analysis, […]

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial
  • Media

Guardian Australia Launches Podcast Series Based On Ben Roberts-Smith’s Trial

Guardian Australia has announced the launch of Ben Roberts-Smith v the media, a special 5-episode podcast series about the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial. The episodes will be available from October 17, and a preview episode is available today. The podcast delves into the court case of Australia’s most decorated living soldier, who is suing three of […]

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life
  • Media

Curveball Season 3 Is Here Revealing High Profile Australians Lessons From Life

Deadset Studios and ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia announced the eagerly anticipated return of the podcast series Curveball, where high-profile Australians reveal how they confront their toughest moments in life and share stories of grit, determination and the triumph of the human spirit. Host and executive producer Kellie Riordan (pictured) is the former head of podcasts at the […]

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022
  • Media

Superunion Aids Intel And Global Gamers In Raising $100k For Charity In Gaming World Relay 2022

Superunion, the WPP creative company, and Intel, a global technology leader, announced that over $100k was raised for charity during Intel Gaming World Relay 2022, a global e-sports competition and charity fundraiser, to celebrate the launch of its new 13th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors. The five-day event ran from Wednesday 28 September to Sunday 2 […]

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence
  • Advertising

RMIT Advertising Pitch Night 2022 Is Here After Two Years Of Absence

Having been forced to go virtual for the past two years, RMIT Advertising Pitch Night is back in-person for 2022, serving as the premier recruitment and networking event for new advertising graduates and ad industry leaders in Australia. This year, the Pitch Night will be hosted by iconic Melbourne theatre The Capitol on October 18. […]

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election
  • Advertising

Advertisers Set To Win Big As Industry Gears Up For The 2023 NSW State Election

Six months out from the next NSW state election, advertisers are preparing for a major windfall in light of massive government spending in recent history. Following on from Nielsen’s mid-year report that showed political parties dominating the advertising spends for 2022 so far, hopes are high for another boom to the industry in the lead […]

PORTRAITS, ADVERTISING, COMMERICAL, PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Campaigns

Talisker Offers Unexpected One-Off Tasting Experiences With Josh Niland

Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is launching an unexpected, wild dining experience in partnership with chef Josh Niland offering a ‘Taste of Talisker’ made by the sea. Coming to life within Talisker’s Boathouse, the exclusive restaurant will be open for two days only – October 21 and 22 – nestled against a coastal backdrop on […]

The critically acclaimed first series became the biggest Sky Original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. Set one year after the tumultuous events of series one, Gangs of London series two charts London’s map and soul being redrawn. Since the collapse of the Wallace Dumani empire, order is lacking, and the energy and chaos of a gold rush threatens the city with gangland anarchy. The Investors are viewing the city as a place of ruin and decide to intervene. Licensing a new gang to restore stability, drama instead ensues. This brutal enforcer brings a new kind of authority, coldly designed to terrorise the other gangs into submission. Anyone doing business in the city must now go through them, and our gangs must decide where their loyalties lie if they are to survive. Who will win the battle for the soul of London?
  • Media

Stan Drops Graphic Trailer For Gangs Of London Season Two

Stan today released a devastating red band trailer for the brand new season of the critically acclaimed criminal drama series Gangs of London, with the highly anticipated second season set to premiere 20 October, same day as the U.K. and only on Stan. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings […]