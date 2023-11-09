Omnicom Media Group Australia Tops The Latest RECMA Rankings

OMG Australia has announced it has topped the RECMA report measuring agencies overall profile, structure, and capabilities. This follows OMG topping the RECMA billings reports earlier this year.

OMG Australia has taken the top spot in the latest RECMA quali-report, which is considered by many the most comprehensive independent review into Agency capabilities across holding Group agencies and major Independents that participate. The score covers client profiles, pitch activity, and capability across digital, data, and content and events.

RECMA is an independent research company that publishes media agency rankings on a global scale.

OMG has maintained its market-leading position in the report for over five years, remaining out of competitors’ reach based on structure, client resourcing and its high retention rate across large and local clients.

Earlier this year, RECMA also ranked OMG number one in agency billings for the fifth consecutive year, with new business wins including Amart, SBS, David Jones, Jaguar Land Rover, Hesta, Peloton and Virgin Voyages. OMG has now been confirmed as the number one agency group by both RECMA and COMvergence after COMvergence released an updated 2022 report due to previous data issues.

“The key to OMG’s sustained leadership in Australia has been our continued investment in capability and a reputation for transparent client delivery. This is underpinned by our market-leading Omni platform, allowing us to coordinate and focus capability on client outcomes,” said Peter Horgan, CEO of OMG ANZ.

OMG’s local success is also being replicated at a global level with sustained success, including its recent Uber global win, excluding APAC. OMG’s Omni platform continues to differentiate its ability to deliver for its clients in Australia and globally, this was reinforced by highly regarded global research company Forrester in its

last Global Media Management Services report.

Forrester gave OMG the highest scores possible in five criteria: creative content and services, media management services, integration services, global client teams, and innovation roadmap. The evaluation noted that “Omnicom stands out for its innovation and integrates media, content, and performance”.

Forrester concluded that “OMG’s strength lies in initiatives to innovate its Omni portal, such as customised client workflow integrations, audience data integrations; marketing automation partnerships with Google; and efforts to unite media, e-commerce, and shopper tactics”.