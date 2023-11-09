Omnicom Media Group Australia Tops The Latest RECMA Rankings

SEO Rankings concept. Man analyzing top search engine result page and think how rank website higher. Improve seo ranking with effective strategies - high-quality content, targeted keywords, backlinks
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



OMG Australia has announced it has topped the RECMA report measuring agencies overall profile, structure, and capabilities. This follows OMG topping the RECMA billings reports earlier this year.

OMG Australia has taken the top spot in the latest RECMA quali-report, which is considered by many the most comprehensive independent review into Agency capabilities across holding Group agencies and major Independents that participate. The score covers client profiles, pitch activity, and capability across digital, data, and content and events.

RECMA is an independent research company that publishes media agency rankings on a global scale.

OMG has maintained its market-leading position in the report for over five years, remaining out of competitors’ reach based on structure, client resourcing and its high retention rate across large and local clients.

Earlier this year, RECMA also ranked OMG number one in agency billings for the fifth consecutive year, with new business wins including Amart, SBS, David Jones, Jaguar Land Rover, Hesta, Peloton and Virgin Voyages. OMG has now been confirmed as the number one agency group by both RECMA and COMvergence after COMvergence released an updated 2022 report due to previous data issues.

“The key to OMG’s sustained leadership in Australia has been our continued investment in capability and a reputation for transparent client delivery. This is underpinned by our market-leading Omni platform, allowing us to coordinate and focus capability on client outcomes,” said Peter Horgan, CEO of OMG ANZ.

OMG’s local success is also being replicated at a global level with sustained success, including its recent Uber global win, excluding APAC. OMG’s Omni platform continues to differentiate its ability to deliver for its clients in Australia and globally, this was reinforced by highly regarded global research company Forrester in its
last Global Media Management Services report.

Forrester gave OMG the highest scores possible in five criteria: creative content and services, media management services, integration services, global client teams, and innovation roadmap. The evaluation noted that “Omnicom stands out for its innovation and integrates media, content, and performance”.

Forrester concluded that “OMG’s strength lies in initiatives to innovate its Omni portal, such as customised client workflow integrations, audience data integrations; marketing automation partnerships with Google; and efforts to unite media, e-commerce, and shopper tactics”.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Omnicom recma

Latest News

QIC Billboard Goes Live With Cutting Edge Smart Tech
  • Advertising

QIC Billboard Goes Live With Cutting Edge Smart Tech

Local businesses and national companies will have the opportunity to reach a broader audience and a wider demographic, with QIC unveiling its first-ever large format external digital billboard at Hyperdome Shopping Centre in Brisbane. Set to empower businesses, the billboard is one of the best of its kind ever built in Queensland, providing a powerful […]

New Media.Monks Report is an AI Roadmap for Marketers
  • Marketing

New Media.Monks Report is an AI Roadmap for Marketers

Media.Monks has published a report with Salesforce, “Generation AI: The Path to Agile and Empowered Marketing Teams,” outlining a path for marketers to revolutionize their marketing operations with AI. Recognizing that the next generation of marketers will be defined by its ability to put AI into practice, the report walks through the architecture of an […]

Shopping Online. woman hand online shopping on laptop computer with virtual graphic icon diagram on desk, payment online, digital marketing, business finance, internet network technology concept
  • Marketing

NIQ Switches On Largest Omnishopper Panel In Australia

NIQ has switched on the largest omnishopper panel in Australia to capture data for 69 retail banners across Grocery, Liquor, Convenience, Pharmacy, General Merchandise, Home Improvement, Beauty Specialists, Pet Specialty, Fresh Specialty, & Pure Player Generalists.

Apple TV+ Now Available On Fetch
  • Media

Apple TV+ Now Available On Fetch

Fetch TV has announced that Apple TV+ is now available on the Fetch aggregation platform. Apple TV+ offers premium dramas and comedies, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including hit series Silo, Hijack, Foundation, Emmy Award-winning global phenomenon Ted Lasso, as well as the third season of Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning […]

OOH Live Stream Pet Adoptions Hit Finland Streets
  • Campaigns

OOH Live Stream Pet Adoptions Hit Finland Streets

Nordic pet store giant has revolutionized pet adoption with the world’s first fully live-streamed outdoor campaign A nationwide cat crisis is unfolding in Finland, where over 20,000 cats are abandoned each year, and animal shelter resources are stretching thin. Now Nordics’ largest pet store chain Musti Group is launching Adoption Live, the world’s first fully […]

Nikon & Bastion Help Make Your Creations “Something” In First Collaboration
  • Campaigns

Nikon & Bastion Help Make Your Creations “Something” In First Collaboration

Nikon Australia and Bastion’s first collaboration, the ‘Make it Something’ platform, is the next evolution for the brand, unpacking the creator spirit. The ‘why’ behind every play and the motivation to move forward. With more ways of ‘exhibiting’ work than ever, this campaign celebrates putting the work in to get the work out. An eclectic […]

me&u Expands Hospitality Ecosystem With Toolset To Transform Marketing
  • Marketing

me&u Expands Hospitality Ecosystem With Toolset To Transform Marketing

Leading global hospitality and tap, order, pay technology firm me&u has unveiled an expansion to their hospitality ecosystem with ‘me&u engage’ – a toolset to transform venue marketing by providing deeper customer insights and unlocking new revenue streams. Developed in partnership with global SaaS leader Eagle Eye, me&u engage is an omnichannel loyalty, promotions and […]

Ideally Secures $2.15m Investment Led By Icehouse Ventures
  • Marketing

Ideally Secures $2.15m Investment Led By Icehouse Ventures

Customer insights innovation platform, Ideally, has taken on $2.15m in seed investment led by Icehouse Ventures alongside Brand Fund 1, as the company expands services within Australasia, and hires key staff. Lead image: L-R – Joshua Nu’u-Steele, Brendan Cervin, James Donald Incubated by TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable – the partnership behind the brand tracking phenomenon Tracksuit […]

JCDecaux Partners With Scope3 To Launch Carbon Emissions Measurement For OOH
  • Marketing

JCDecaux Partners With Scope3 To Launch Carbon Emissions Measurement For OOH

Out-of-Home media company JCDecaux Australia and New Zealand has announced its partnership with Scope3, a provider of scope 3 emissions data to measure and report the carbon footprint of media and advertising. The collaboration will introduce Out-of-Home advertising into the emissions footprint tool for the first time, enhancing transparency for the channel and empowering media […]

Foodbank WA & The Brand Agency Launch Educational Toy Feeding Hungry Kids
  • Marketing

Foodbank WA & The Brand Agency Launch Educational Toy Feeding Hungry Kids

In response to the food crisis, Foodbank WA and The Brand Agency have launched ‘The Hunger Ghrelins’ – a microscopic tale of hunger, hormones, and hope. At the heart of the campaign is a modelling dough kit designed to raise awareness of the plight faced by many in WA, to educate people on the effects […]