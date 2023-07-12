OMD Exec Next Program Reveals Newest Recruits

OMD Australia has today announced the 2023 cohort in the agency’s Exec Next program. Following a successful inaugural year, OMD Exec Next is an ongoing internal program consisting of up-and-coming talent who will work as an extension to the executive leadership team for 12 months.

In line with the agency’s focus on all OMDers having a seat at the table to innovate business operations, OMD Exec Next invites diversity in thinking to solve real business challenges. One of the key achievements from the inaugural cohort was the creation of a new workspace for collaboration and community across the national agency.

First row L-R: Emily Arce, Danica Berjanovic, Megan Blandy, Elizabeth Calwell. Second row L-R: Oliver Durrant, Brittany Meale, Matthew Wallace, Kate Welsh

Sabrina Ranasinghe, OMD Melbourne account manager and 2022 Exec Nexter, said of her experience, “Exec Next brought together OMDers from different offices with different strengths to work together towards common goals, a true reflection of how executive teams operate and such an authentic, valuable experience. The program went far beyond being a part of the discussion, we got the opportunity to influence agency policies and culture. This was the most empowering, rewarding and fulfilling part! OMD didn’t just want our opinions, they facilitated our recommendations. The briefs received gave me fantastic insight into how our leaders make our employee experience the best it can be, and it has prepared me to continue my goal of being an empathetic leader.”

The program is made up of a highly selective group of national OMDers who demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities and have been identified as potential future agency leaders. The eight appointed 2023 members, who will act as a collective for the next 12 months whilst receiving personal mentoring with OMD’s executive leadership team, undertook a rigorous selection process before being announced as the next cohort of OMD Exec Nexters.

Speaking on his appointment to the 2023 cohort, Oliver Durrant, receptionist and office manager for OMD Melbourne, said, “I couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to work closely with OMD’s executive leadership team. Each of our executives have such unique strengths and leadership qualities that I can’t wait to absorb to help me grow as a leader and propel my career development. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my fellow Exec Nexters and putting our stamp on OMD.”

Amanda Watts, general manager of OMD Sydney and OMD Exec Next program lead, added, “When we launched the OMD Exec Next program, we knew that it would result in fresh perspectives that change the way we run our agency, and it did exactly that. We are really excited to continue this program again, providing an opportunity for more future leaders to influence the way we tackle business challenges. Our inaugural Exec Nexters really stepped up and did an outstanding job of the briefs they were given. We cannot wait to see what the new cohort will bring to the table.”

The new cohort commenced their OMD Exec Next journey this week and are currently working through their first official brief.