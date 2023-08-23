OMA: Out Of Home Revenues Up 11.9% YOY

The out of home (OOH) industry today announced half year net media revenue of $543.5million, up 11.9 per cent from $485.7million for the same period in 2022, Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has announced.

Digital out of home (DOOH) revenue accounts for 68.1 per cent of total net media revenue year-to-date, an increase over the recorded 58.7 per cent for the same period last year.

Half-year net media revenue category figures are provided from 2022 to capture the growth of the industry including OMA membership up to May 2023:

Category figures 2023:

· Roadside Billboards (over and under 25 square metres) $236.4 million

· Roadside Other (street furniture, bus/tram externals, small format) $124.7 million

· Transport (including airports) $62.3 million

· Retail, Lifestyle and Other $120.1 million Category figures 2022:

· Roadside Billboards (over and under 25 square metres) $ 224.5 million

· Roadside Other (street furniture, bus/tram externals, small format) $ 107.1 million

· Transport (including airports) $ 40.0 million

· Retail, Lifestyle and Other $ 114.1 million