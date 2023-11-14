Ogilvy Sydney Nabs BMF’s Aisling Colley For Managing Partner Role

Ogilvy Sydney continues to strengthen its senior ranks, this week announcing that key industry figure Aisling Colley has been appointed as managing partner.

With more than 15 years’ creative agency and leadership experience, Colley joins from BMF where she led the ALDI Supermarkets account, during which time it became one of the most effective and creative brands in Australia. She also brings extensive experience across the QSR, sport, FMCG and tourism sectors, with a strong focus across large retailers.

Michelle Holland & Aisling Colley

Tasked with leadership across the agency’s long-standing partnership with KFC in her new Ogilvy role, she will also provide leadership support for the broader Ogilvy Sydney office to ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness, working closely with managing director, Michelle Holland.

Holland said of her appointment: “Aisling brings the kind of business acumen that provides real value to an agency’s operations. She delivers on all that she does, is detailed and driven, and understands the importance of Ogilvy’s approach to creativity; applying the best talent to solve our clients’ business issues, whatever they are and wherever they are. Her passion for culture and creativity is also a perfect fit for Ogilvy, and we’re excited to have her fresh approach and perspective on board.”

An awarded industry figure, Colley has a raft of accolades to her name including being named a B&T Best of the Best Finalist, B&T Women in Media Winner, AdNews Top 20 Emerging Leader and previous B&T 30 Under 30 Finalist.

She said of joining the agency: “I’m stoked to be joining Ogilvy at a time where positive change is not only encouraged but embraced. There is a crystal-clear focus on creative excellence to deliver strong results for all clients right across the business, and throughout all its capabilities. Teamed with an impressive list of long-standing partnerships, it’s an incredibly exciting business to be joining.

“To help shape the future of the Ogilvy and KFC partnership is a dream, and I’m looking forward to being part of its ongoing success. It’s also a brilliant opportunity to partner closely with a leader like Michelle and the broader leadership team.”

Colley is the latest in a string of senior appointments made at Ogilvy Sydney. Last month it announced that Jane Jacob had joined from Johannesburg to take up the head of strategy role in Sydney, Clare Lambert had started as Sydney client lead from London, and Emily Shum as CX Director, coming from Paris.

Colley’s appointment is effective immediately.