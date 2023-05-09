Ogilvy PR & Ogilvy Health Announce New Creative Leadership
Ogilvy Network ANZ companies Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health this week announce two new key creative appointments, as the network continues to invest in dedicated creative expertise and leadership across its broad capability mix.
Effective immediately, Miriam Wells has been promoted to chief creative officer, Ogilvy PR, to drive creative output and innovative solution development for its outstanding client stable. Previously Head of Creative, she will also play a pivotal role in Ogilvy PR’s highly successful ‘Earned Creativity’ mantra – an integrated, earned-led approach to ideas across social, influencer marketing and earned-generating advertising.
Miriam Wells
Joining Wells is Nina East (lead image), who starts in the newly created role of group creative director, Ogilvy Health. East will work across Ogilvy Health’s integrated advertising, medical education, public relations, public affairs and health experience offer, to deliver patient-centric creative ideas that deliver health solutions, education and patient advocacy. She was most recently Group Creative Director at Ogilvy New Zealand.
CEO of Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health Richard Brett said the creative leadership expansion was further evidence of the agency’s commitment to creative excellence and innovative thinking, and the development of specialisations within its consulting strategy and structure that was launched in 2021.
“We’ve brought new ambition to the creativity of the Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health businesses over the past few years, and it’s an approach that has resulted in innovative work and effective results for our entire client base,” he said. “It has also led to the strong development of creative thinking at all levels, and we’re proud to utilise the creative smarts already within our network for these positions. There’s incredible depth and an array of unique experience within the Ogilvy Network, and we’re excited to have both Miriam and Nina add their expertise in new ways, while still providing them with opportunities to further develop their passion and specialisations.”
Brett said Wells has been an integral part of the agency since 2016 and has “consistently demonstrated her natural ability to bring out the best in teams and projects across all areas of the business”.
“Over the past few years, Miriam has specialised in earned creativity, and her exceptional skills have made a significant impact on the agency,” he said. In her new role as CCO she will lead a team of dedicated creatives in Ogilvy PR, working closely with Liana Rossi (head of culture and influence), Cody Desmond (culture editor), and Dom O’Connell (design director) to develop earned-led integrated campaigns for Ogilvy PR.
East has a diverse background working in media, advertising, and experiential sectors. She has delivered award winning global campaigns for some of the world’s most loved brands. East started out as Creative at MTV Europe before moving into the advertising world working for Viacom International. Since returning to New Zealand, East has worked for leading agencies Copper, Wunderman Thompson and most recently, Ogilvy New Zealand where she has been for the past two years, applying her non-traditional approach to ideas and creativity. East will lead the growing Ogilvy Health creative team driving earned creativity in health PR, and innovative solutions across digital experience, medical education, and health advertising.
“As we look to develop new-generation leadership, it is important to have creative approaches that are built from varied experiences and backgrounds,” Brett continued. “Both Miriam and Nina bring fresh perspectives and new ways of thinking that will continue to provide innovative consultancy solutions.”
The Ogilvy Network ANZ has significantly bolstered its creative bench in recent times; it recently announced that international talent Clark Edwards would join Bridget Jung in a newly developed joint Ogilvy Sydney ECD role (Jung will continue to oversee creative direction of Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health) while award winning creative and author Hilary Badger was hired as Ogilvy Melbourne’s new ECD in January. Kristal Knight also joined Ogilvy New Zealand as ECD in February 2022, shortly after Toby Talbot was announced as the network’s chief creative officer.
Talbot said the Ogilvy AUNZ network’s creative leadership was now “unparalleled in its depth of diverse talent and innovative thinking”.
“We’ve invested significant time and effort finding the right creative leaders who not only play well together but also understand the power of borderless creativity right across our capability ecosystem.
“Whether it’s PR, health, brand, CX, digital or consulting, we can apply creative thinking to any client brief, any brand or any issue that requires a shift in behaviour. I’m incredibly proud of my new ECD team. And stoked to add two incredible specialists in Miriam and Nina to complete the offering. There’s literally nothing we can’t do together.”
Please login with linkedin to commentOgilvy Health Ogilvy PR
Latest News
Free TV Broadcasters Over-Deliver On Local Content
Free TV today welcomed the ACMA’s release of 2021 Australian content quota compliance and FY22 content expenditure data, showing the massive commitment of commercial television broadcasters to great Australian content. Key points from ACMA’s content expenditure and Australian content quota compliance data are: • Free TV broadcasters spent more than $1.5 billion on Australian content […]
Stan Grant Steps Down From The ABC Amidst Flagrant Racial Abuse
Stan Grant has announced that he will be stepping down from his Q+A program and column after suffering blatant racial abuse following his coverage of King Charles’s coronation. “On Monday night I will present my Q+A program, then walk away. For how long? I don’t know,” wrote Grant in his final column for the ABC. […]
Musk Worried About Microsoft Control Of OpenAI; Microsoft CEO Maintains It’s Not Finished
The major talking point to be gleaned from this is that even Elon Musk is worried about tech gone crazy for a change.
Thursday TV Ratings: Viewers Sign Up For MasterChef’s Barramundi
Australia's gift to the culinary word, the barramundi, showcased on MasterChef last night. With apologies to the Chiko.
Integral Ad Science Earns Industry’s First MRC Accreditation For CTV Viewable Impressions
Integral Ad Science, today announced it has received the industry’s first accreditation for Connected TV (CTV) video viewable impressions from the Media Rating Council (MRC). Accreditation includes measurement of video-tracked ads, impressions, and related viewability metrics – including general invalid traffic detection – in CTV environments (applicable to certified traffic only). IAS is the only company […]
Gemba Launches “Feeling It” For Toyota – Celebrating 20 Years Of Partnership With The AFL
New campaign celebrates Toyota's 20-year association with the AFL. Fortuitously, no mention of the Echo or the Cavalier.
Visa Study: 73% Of Aussies Want Direct Control Over How Their Data Is Used By Brands & Governments
Study finds 73% of Aussies want direct control over their data. The other 27% presumably Optus customers.
Special Named Best Creative Agency In The World… Again (Howatson & Thinkerbell Also In The Running)
Exuberant choral version of Queen's 'We Are The Champions' emanating out of the Special offices following latest gong.
CNN Reporter Publicly Calls Out Boss Over Donald Trump Appearance
Much like aggressive tinea, an ill-advised tattoo decision or a needy ex, Donald Trump just will not f@ck off, will he?
Tesla To “Try A Little Advertising” In Major Shift For The Brand
Elon backs away from Tesla's anti-marketing strategy. Arguably brought about by his competitors' very pro-marketing one.
Coles Online Spotlights Rapid Delivery Via Smith St Campaign
As much as B&T loves a Coles home delivery, you do miss the 80s piped music that comes from any in-store experience.
“Absolute Assault On Being Female!” Adidas Becomes Latest Brand To Play With Trans Marketing, Gets Quickly Roasted!
Adidas seemingly misappropriating the look of the Chinese women's Olympic swim team from a few years back.
“It Was Easier To Find Skin-Bleaching Creams Than It Was To Find Makeup In My Shade In Supermarkets” – Nine Takes On Identity
B&T a keen regular at this week's Big Ideas Store. As is evident by our expansive notepad and mini Mentos collection.
The Connected Narrative Unveil Insights Into Rising Trends Of AI In Digital Marketing
Is AI the hot buzzword around your office but it's left you with not much to say? See this as the cheat sheet it is.
Meltwater Boosts Australian Growth With New Enterprise Suite
Meltwater unveils its new enterprise suite. The instruction manual apparently in no less than 14 different languages.
Google To End Third-Party Parties Cookies For 1% Of Users In Q1 2024
Much like ScoMo's political career and plant-based chicken, it appears the end of cookies might finally be happening.
Oh Snap! Former Meta Sales Exec Ellie Rogers Reappears At Snapchat
Further evidence as to why you shouldn't do a nude run at your own company farewell drinks comes this prodigal staffer.
TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ & ANZ Launch ‘Screen Savers’ Initiative To Protect Older Adults From Financial Scams
TBWA\NZ, Eleven NZ and ANZ have launched a new initiative – “ANZ Screen Savers” – to help us keep our vulnerable loved ones safe from financial scams with the most adorable security advice. The initiative combines the one thing all grandparents want – pictures of their grandchildren – with advice they need – tips to […]
The Hallway Takes To Advertising Job Roles On Sandwich Bags
The Hallway takes innovative approach to the talent shortage. Meanwhile, 'appropriate salary' remains the frontrunner.
VMO Reveals New “Outdoor Done Differently” Brand Positioning On 20th Birthday
B&T a lucky attendee at VMO's 20th birthday last night. Only blighted by a small hammy tear from the dance floor today.
B&T & Tealium Want You To Come For Breakfast
B&T disclaimer: the image here is purely for illustrative purposes & no way reflects probable breakfast served at event.
Komo Technologies Expands Globally Opening New York Office
Australia’s leading customer engagement platform Komo Technologies has gone global. Opening an office in New York, Komo has taken its platform to the US as marketers increasingly seek to win and retain customer attention, through gamified and interactive campaigns, promotions, and reward programs to drive long-lasting loyalty. The US move follows a year of significant […]
Dynata Earns Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification
Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has earned Neutronian’s NQI Data Quality certification, which recognises companies that prioritize maintaining the highest standards of data quality. The global certification comes after a comprehensive third-party audit of Dynata’s policies, procedures and data sets across five categories of data […]
It’s Here! B&T’s Best Of The Best Top 10 Media Agency Bosses
You should see the state of B&T's cutting room floor for the names we had to cull from this Best of the Best list.
Last Call! Tickets Are Selling Out For Cannes In Cairns Presented by Pinterest!
Cannes In Cairns promises a top speaker line-up, fantastic networking and a free hotel bathrobe if you're a bit sneaky.
Mamamia’s Tony Prentice Joins Fight Against Single-Use Plastic
Australia’s leading provider of non-plastic, sustainable beverage packaging, WOSUP (War On Single-Use Plastic), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Prentice to its advisory board. As the chief revenue officer of Mamamia Media Company, Prentice brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and advisory roles, with a strong focus on sales and commercial […]
US State Becomes First To Issue Blanket TikTok Ban
The TikTok boycott has begun, as Xi Jinping threatens to make the yum cha trolley even slower in retaliation.
Edelman Strengthens Its Leadership Bench With Key Promotions
Excellent views and a superbly manicured majesty palm on show in latest news and press pics from the Edelman crew.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Travel Guides Get Messy In Rural NSW
The colder weather having absolutely no discernible affect on TV viewing numbers, as is clearly evident here.
“Wanted To Kill Him!” Police Officer Savagely Attacked By Angry Swarm Of Bees On Live TV
Unfortunately when it comes to gruesome animal attacks, the bee pales in significance to the croc, bear, lion or shark.
Ari Foo Talks About Skye Suites’s Partnership With Afterpay Australian Fashion Week
Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (aafw) is back for its 27th year, flooding Sydney’s Carriageworks with impeccably dressed editors, designers and models from across the globe. B&T spoke to Ari Foo, area director of Sales and Marketing for SKYE Suites about the brand’s sponsorship of the iconic event. B&T: SKYE Suites has been supporting AAFW for […]
Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners
Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks. The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and […]
HT&E Is No More As It Rebrands To ARN
Here There & Everywhere rebrands to ARN. But, really, what were they thinking in the first place with that hideous name?
Customers Want Customisation But Almost Half Of Retailers Struggle To Categorise Shoppers
Two-thirds of Australian consumers want to see more discounting at retailers they shop with and almost half say that they want businesses to remember their preferences and shopping experiences to better tailor future browsing, according to a new study (lead image: Hayley Fisher, Adyen country manager ANZ). However, 44 per cent of retailers have said […]
Man of Many Production Studio and Alex Hayes Deliver Adventure-Fuelled Seiko Prospex Campaign
Seiko, the renowned Japanese watch manufacturer, has partnered with Man of Many Production Studio and Australian action influencer Alex Hayes to launch an exciting advertising campaign showcasing their latest Prospex range. The collaboration emphasises high-end production capabilities and premium-quality visuals, highlighting the adventurous spirit of the Prospex watches. Understanding the importance of resonating with the […]
TorchMedia Unveils Digital Advertising Network Across Sydney Metro Northwest Stations
Transit media specialist, TorchMedia, has expanded its digital out of home offering, today announcing a new state of the art digital advertising network across all Sydney Metro Northwest stations between North Ryde and Tallawong. These new, premium digital displays will be available to advertisers later this month, consisting of high-impact portraits and large-format landscapes designed […]