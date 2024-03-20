Oasis Ball Confirms 2024 Major Sponsors

oOh!Media, Crown Resorts, Nine Perth and Val Morgan are returning as major sponsors for the 2024 Oasis Ball.

Each company committed significant value to the Oasis Committee’s efforts to raise $150,000 to support The Salvation Army and Oasis House.

“Our industry is feeling the bumps and hurdles of the current state of the economy, and we acknowledge that we are not immune to the budget cuts and reduced spending in extracurricular activities such as sponsorships and events. It’s with heartfelt thanks to each of our major sponsors for their commitment to our committee and our cause as they return as partners in 2024,” said Michelle Testa, Carat client partner and 2024 chairperson.

“What was most pleasing in each of the meetings with our major sponsors was their alignment with our concern that we must be better as an industry at reconnecting with our purpose and mission to be a force for good. We’ve ideated around boardroom tables over the past few months to enhance the experience for our guests whilst ensuring we balance the glamour of the event and find new ways of delivering our fundraising goal”.

The Oasis Committee is focused on delivering $150,000 to support The Salvation Army’s WA Youth Programmes, which are designed to serve some of the most disadvantaged young people within the community

These young people’s lives have been severely impacted by their parents’ or guardians’ alcohol and drug addiction, mental health and unstable home environments. As a direct result, they experience family violence, abuse, neglect and abandonment. The focus of the Oasis Project is Oasis House in Mirrabooka, with funds raised supporting a range of initiatives aimed at giving young people a safe and stable environment in the first instance and helping them transition to independent living.

The Oasis Ball, now in its 28th year, will be held on Friday, 17th May 2024, at Crown Towers and features the Campaign Brief Awards amongst entertainment, experiences and many more ways for more than 900 guests to contribute towards the Oasis Committee’s fundraising goal.