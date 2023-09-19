Nunn Media Flies Off With Melbourne Airport’s Media Account

Nunn Media has been appointed by Melbourne Airport as its media agency of record to guide strategy, planning, and activation across all digital and traditional marketing channels.

The appointment follows an extensive review involving a selected panel of independent and holding group agency brands.

Nunn will partner with Melbourne Airport to guide its consumer marketing across both parking and retail whilst continuing to showcase the airport’s leading customer experience as Victoria’s gateway to the world.

Matt Nunn, CEO of Nunn Media, said “our group is thrilled to be appointed by Melbourne Airport and assist them with their retail and parking growth whilst showcasing the outstanding experience the airport offers for domestic and international travellers.”

Monica Kent-Giles, head of marketing Melbourne Airport, said, “after an extensive review we are thrilled to appoint Nunn Media. They demonstrated a clear understanding of our consumer, brand, and business requirements, insightful strategic thinking, a results driven methodology, leading digital capabilities and team chemistry. We can’t wait to start working with them.”

This is the second significant win for Nunn Media over the past month after being appointed by Bakers Delight, which Matt Nunn says “is an outcome of investing in great people, a focus on integrated capabilities, relevance based planning, and exceptional service.”