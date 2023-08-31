NSW Government Lead Philippa Moig Leaves OMD After Five Years

OMD’s Head of NSW Government Philippa Moig (left lead image) has announced that she is leaving the agency after five years.

Moig joined OMD as a business director in January 2019, before being promoted to head of NSW government at OMD.

In a LinkedIn post, Moig announced the move and thanked her colleagues at OMD, describing it as a “very special place, with good, kind people”.

She did not specify her next moves but did say “Life is a pursuit of doing what sets your soul on fire, stay tuned for what’s next!!!”

OMD won a three-year contract with the NSW Government which expires in 2025, so it is unlikely that Moig’s leaving has anything to do with the contract ending.

Whilst a sizeable amount of staff from OMD have followed Aimee Buchanan to GroupM, it seems unlikely that Moig is following this route.

Buchanan commented on the post saying “Congrats on an amazing innings Phil. You’re a rockstar & can’t wait to see your next step”.

Prior to joining OMD, Moig worked at Carat Australia where she also worked for nearly five years and was most recently client leader.

She has also held roles at PHD and MediaCom.

Moig is known for being a heart-centered leader and someone who is passionate about diversity and inclusion.

She is part of the highly coveted international Leadership program, The Marketing Academy and is one of the 13 people nationally who sits on the MFA Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee.

She is a B&T “Champion of Change” finalist as well as an industry advocate involved in mentoring the MFA community.

