OMD Wins NSW Government’s $70 Million Media Account

The NSW Department of Customer Service (DCS) has awarded OMD the NSW Government’s new Media Agency Services (MAS) contract following a rigorous two-stage tender process across the past 12 months which is expected to save NSW taxpayers more than $100 million across three years.

Department of customer service deputy secretary of customer, delivery and transformation William Murphy said the MAS contract was estimated at $70 million per year and involves media planning, strategy and buying services for more than 250 NSW Government advertising campaigns a year including those for COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations.

“Whether it is the latest health advice, connecting people with government services or cost of living support through the Savings Finder program, the NSW Government is committed to delivering customer-centric communications that provide value to the people of NSW,” Murphy said.

“Savings will come from aggregated media buying power along with centralised oversight and management of NSW Government campaigns and data to ensure continuous improvement of customer communications.

“The NSW Government can reinvest these savings back into essential services such as roads, hospitals and schools which support people, families and local communities across the State.

“The NSW Government looks forward to continuing to work with OMD and we are confident OMD will be able to manage the varying needs of the numerous NSW Government departments.

“We thank other agencies for their hard work and dedication to servicing NSW Government departments across the past five years.”

The new MAS contract consolidates the existing panel of five media agencies to a single supplier with the new contract to start in October 2022 and continue until 2025.

The tender requirements were based on a thorough opportunity and needs assessment with an open Expression of Interest followed by a closed Request for Proposal to short-listed suppliers. The tender was open to all types of media agencies.

OMD Australia Co-CEO Sian Whitnall (pictured above) said the agency was looking forward to working with the NSW Government.

“The strengthening of our relationship across all NSW Government departments aligns with OMD’s evolved ambition of performance with integrity for our people and partners, to drive partnerships of value and sustainable ways of working,” Whitnall said.

OMD Sydney managing director Kim Hamilton (pictured above) said the partnership would drive customer-centric outcomes for the people of NSW.

“We will proudly build upon our existing relationship with NSW Government which centres on transparency and mutual accountability, to deliver for all departments and the people of New South Wales,” Hamilton said.

DCS is also welcoming new services providers to the NSW Government’s Advertising and Digital Communications Services Scheme (ADCSS) which lists 11 service capabilities across marketing and advertising.

There are already 226 companies which are part of the ADCSS with more than 90 per cent having an Australian Company Number.