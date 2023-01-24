Noisy Beast Poaches Clifford & Liffman From Cummins&Partners

Noisy Beast Poaches Clifford & Liffman From Cummins&Partners
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Noisy Beast has appointed Jamie Clifford (centre) and Taz Liffman (right) to its team from Cummins & Partners.

Clifford joined Noisy Beast as its new art director and Liffman as a copywriter. Liz Simpson (left) has also moved internally at Noisy Beast from social media coordinator into the Creative Department.

“We had Jamie and Taz come in for some freelancing work last year… and then basically couldn’t bear the thought of them leaving,’ said David Brown, Noisy Beast managing director and partner.

“Humble, hard-working, and – at their own insistence, ‘handsome’ – they’re a great fit for Noisy. As for Liz, we always knew she was a weapon – that was why we hired her. But to then see her go and crush it at AWARD School… suffice to say, formalising her role in the creative department became a matter of priority, fast.”

Murray Bransgrove, Noisy Beast creative director and partner, added, “Whilst we don’t take anything for granted, we are in a mini-celebratory mood at Noisy right now. New clients. New work. New digs. And now, new talent. The hard work we put into 2022 really helped us build a strong platform for growth across all areas of the agency – not only in the creative department, but in media and digital as well.”

These new hires follow a significant bolstering of Noisy’s digital team late last year.

“What we’ve increasingly been seeing from our clients is a desire for seniority of thought paired with a nimble approach to solving business issues and navigating the new market conditions’ said Bransgrove.

Noisy Beast

