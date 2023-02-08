Nine Locks in 10-Year Olympic Broadcast Deal For $305 Million

Sofia Geraghty
Channel Nine has won the exclusive free and subscription audio-visual rights, and non-exclusive audio rights to the Summer and Winter Olympic Games from 2024-2032. 

Nine replaces Seven, who had held the rights since 2014. 

Starting in July 2024 with the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Nine will broadcast  the next five Olympic Games, including Milan (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and the yet to be announced 2030 Winter Games, all leading up to Australia’s return to hosting an Olympic Games in Brisbane in 2032. 

As well as linear TV, the event will be streamed across 9Now, Stan, the 9Network, and talk radio stations 2GB, 3AW, 4BC and 6PR. 

Full coverage will also be delivered across Nine’s suite of print and online publishing platforms: The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, Brisbane Times, WA Today, The Australian Financial Review, and nine.com.au. 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, Thomas Bach, said: “Australia is a great sporting nation with a long Olympic history which will be taken to new heights with the hosting of the Olympic Games Brisbane 2032. Our new partnership with Nine will ensure Olympic fans across Australia have unparalleled coverage of the Olympic Games on their platform of choice.”

Mike Sneesby, CEO of Nine, said: “This partnership with the IOC is an important part of Nine’s strategy as we continue to define Australian broadcast and streaming television. We’re delighted to be bringing the Olympics Games to Australian audiences, whenever and however they choose from Paris 2024 to Brisbane in 2032.”

“These rights complement our recently renewed partnerships with the NRL and Tennis Australia at a time when live sport continues to demonstrate its ability to drive strong growth in streaming audiences and strength in free-to-air TV consumption. Importantly, this deal enables Nine to make the Olympic Games accessible to all Australia, across more platforms than ever before.”  

“For our audiences, advertisers and teams across Australia, today’s announcement brings the Olympic Games home to Nine, and directly reflects our purpose – Australia Belongs Here.

Nine’s chief sales officer, Michael Stephenson, said: “The Olympic Games is a marketing platform for brands with unrivalled scale. Over the next 10 years we have the opportunity to build long term strategic plans with our partners and sponsors to grow their brands and build their business. Everything is building towards an Aussie Olympics in Brisbane in 2032.”

“As the exclusive media network of the most iconic and prestigious sporting event on the calendar, Nine can offer our commercial partners marketing opportunities at scale in an unrivalled Total TV, Total Audio and Total Publishing environment – all delivered in an environment of stories, experiences and performances from the very best athletes and teams in the world.”

Further comments from Sneesby here.

