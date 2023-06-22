News Corp Mulling 24/7 News Channel Dedicated To “The Voice”
News Corp is reportedly considering a 24/7 news channel on Sky News dedicated to “The Voice” referendum.
Yesterday evening, The Australian Financial Review, said that the “the broadcaster is working on plans for an entire channel dedicated to the Indigenous Voice referendum”.
The plans reportedly include setting aside one of Sky News’ secondary channels for a new channel dedicated the politically charged issue.
Senior members of staff have reportedly been briefed on the idea. It is thought to include replayed press conferences, a weekly special (that will be on Sky News) and additional news packages.
Media buyers have reportedly been approached about advertising on the channel which is said will highlight both sides of the debate.
This week the Australian senate passed a referendum plan, meaning “the voice” referendum will go ahead before the end of the year.
Media an tech reporter at The Financial Review, Mark Di Stefano, criticised the “if Sky News does launch a voice channel, it won’t be about informing the Australian public. It will be about catering to the millions of freaks and weirdos around the world who suddenly have strong opinions about an indigenous consultative body to the Australian parliament”.
