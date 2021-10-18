New Travel Marketing & PR Agency Helm Launches

New Travel Marketing & PR Agency Helm Launches
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Senior tourism marketing and communications specialists Andrew Cavallaro and Rachel Jones have joined forces to launch Helm, a new purpose-driven marketing and communications agency supporting like-minded brands.  

With a presence in both Sydney and Brisbane, the independent agency provides full-service strategic marketing and communications solutions for the travel and hospitality industries, offering expertise in PR, marketing, brand strategy, market representation, content and digital.  

 With 30 years’ combined experience in the tourism industry, Jones and Cavallaro have established Helm to focus their specialist skills on values-driven work. Their mission is to drive a more conscious way of travelling and to promote the positive work of travel and hospitality brands.  

Prior to launching Helm, the founders worked together in senior positions in travel and lifestyle marketing and communications agencies including GTI Tourism and Example. 

Jones has also held in-house roles with Marriott International and BridgeClimb Sydney, whilst Cavallaro has executed memorable marketing campaigns for brands such as Tourism & Events Queensland, Eurail, PromPeru and Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority.   

Cavallaro said:  “Rachel and I have always been passionate about working for travel and hospitality brands that have a positive impact on the destinations and communities they touch, whether that’s environmentally, socially or economically. 

 “Now more than ever the industry needs our support. We want to focus our efforts on helping it get back on its feet, as well as helping build a more sustainable future. 

“We provide like-minded clients with big agency thinking and strategic approaches but through a more accessible model, offering cost-effective services of the highest quality at a time when they need it the most.” 

Jones said: “After working in the industry for many years and experiencing the impact of Covid, we knew there was a more meaningful way we could contribute and put our expertise to good work.

“Covid has forced the travel industry to reset and to consider its role in not only sustaining, but regenerating, our planet. Travelling responsibly and with purpose has the power to positively impact people and places, and the industry has the potential to be a force for good.” 

 Helm’s foundation clients include brands that are leaders in the responsible travel space such as Ecotourism Australia and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. 

 Helm helped Ecotourism Australia, the peak membership organisation for ecotourism operators in Australia, develop its 30th-anniversary brand and communications strategy.  

Ecotourism Australia’s chief executive, Rod Hillman, said:  “We have been fortunate to work with Andrew and Rachel both on Ecotourism Australia’s new brand strategy and on our PR and media relations/ 

 “Andrew impressed us with his ability to zoom out and understand who we are as an organisation, and then zoom in again to put together the pieces of the puzzle in new ways. Rachel’s extensive media network and long-term relationships have also been priceless to us.

“Most of all, both Andrew and Rachel have been incredibly supportive, patient and full of practical suggestions for our marketing and communications team.”  

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is also engaged Helm to deliver a creative content series, providing insight into how Covid has shaped the lives of those in the Pacific’s tourism industry and highlighting the value of tourism in advancing sustainable development. 

The agency was also engaged by Akita Prefecture Tourism this month to provide market representation services and to promote the little-known Japanese destination to Australian travellers in the lead-up to borders reopening.  

Helm is committed to operating with purpose and with minimal impact on the planet. The agency is also a proud partner of ReForest Now to support the regeneration of the Australian rainforest. 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Andrew Cavallaro Ecotourism Helm Rachel Jones Rod Hillman United Nations World Tourism Organisation

Latest News

Raft Digital & Codisto Announce Partnership
  • Media
  • Technology

Raft Digital & Codisto Announce Partnership

As Codisto’s first Australian specialist marketplace agency partner, Raft Digital will support some of Australia and New Zealand’s most loved brands in leveraging this unique marketplace technology.

NGINX Launch Parodic “Investigative Reporter” Campaign Via The Misfits Media
  • Marketing
  • Media

NGINX Launch Parodic “Investigative Reporter” Campaign Via The Misfits Media

The latest NGINX campaign is live as The Misfits Media Company, and NGINX creates parodic ‘investigative reporter’ content with Dan Ilic on the streets of Sydney. The Misfits recently partnered with the APAC marketing team at NGINX to take an investigative deep dive into the world of mobile apps as the good, bad and (even) […]

Trade Publisher AMT Acquires Radio Today
  • Media

Trade Publisher AMT Acquires Radio Today

Trade publisher AMT Pty Ltd has announced the acquisition of Radio Today, the Australian media and marketing sector’s go-to source for radio news, analysis, ratings and jobs. AMT currently publishes Radioinfo in Australia & New Zealand, Asia and Africa, and was a key partner in bringing the annual Radiodays conference to Asia. Radio Today will continue to […]

MediaHub Australia Appoints Chief Operating Officer As Part Of Major Restructure
  • Media

MediaHub Australia Appoints Chief Operating Officer As Part Of Major Restructure

Mediahub Australia has made its most significant restructuring to date, as it positions itself to professionally manage the changing world of broadcast technology and consumer viewing habits. The most significant new appointment, and one of many, is Scott Jolly being promoted to the role of chief operating officer. As COO, Jolly now has full responsibility for the […]

Life In Lockdown: How The Trade Desk’s Melbourne Office Has Become One Of The Most Successful In The Business
  • Opinion
  • Technology

Life In Lockdown: How The Trade Desk’s Melbourne Office Has Become One Of The Most Successful In The Business

For Melbourne, the past 18 months have been largely dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Despite this, The Trade Desk has managed to establish one of its most successful offices. Here, The Trade Desk lead director, client strategy, Kali Guillas [pictured], explains how the Melbourne office has managed to thrive. We are in a […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
“I Do Sh*ts With More Backbone Than You!” Hannah Gadsby Calls Out Netflix Executive Over Dave Chappelle Comedy
  • Media

“I Do Sh*ts With More Backbone Than You!” Hannah Gadsby Calls Out Netflix Executive Over Dave Chappelle Comedy

Australian Comedian Hannah Gadsby has slammed Netflix executive, Ted Sarandos after he used Gadsby’s presence on the platform to defend Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special on Netflix.  Chappelle’s recent comedy special, The Closer, which debuted on Netflix last week, has been met with backlash, after Chappelle used his special to discuss transgender and gay people, […]

Samsung Launches First Branded Podcast In Partnership With Acast
  • Media

Samsung Launches First Branded Podcast In Partnership With Acast

Acast has announced its partnership with Samsung Electronics Australia to produce and distribute the company’s first branded podcast within the Australian market. The Rule Benders podcast will feature conversations with extraordinary Australians who have bent the rules, defied convention, and redefined what is possible. Rule Benders is a six-week branded podcast campaign, with a new […]

DocuSign Encourages Businesses To ‘Next Time, DocuSign’ In New Campaign Via Hardhat
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns

DocuSign Encourages Businesses To ‘Next Time, DocuSign’ In New Campaign Via Hardhat

DocuSign Australia this week unveils its first work with independent creative agency, Hardhat, encouraging people to ‘Next time, DocuSign’. Spearheading the campaign is an influencer series featuring entrepreneurial business leaders Janine Allis, Jules Jund and Emma Isaacs sharing stories of oversights and slip ups during important business deals. The three ‘That time I screwed up’ […]

Experience Design Agency Imagination Announces New Hires
  • Marketing

Experience Design Agency Imagination Announces New Hires

Global experience design agency Imagination, has expanded its Sydney team, with the appointment of two new key hires. Ashley Diamond (pictured below), with over 18 years experience across large scale events and broadcast quality content production, joins as project director to continue driving the growth of Imaginations’ largest clients. “The people, the work and the […]

Switch Appoints Matt Watson To Technical Director
  • Media
  • Technology

Switch Appoints Matt Watson To Technical Director

Switch, an award-winning digital agency has announced the appointment of Matt Watson as its technical director. Watson joins Switch at an exciting time as the business focuses on its growth strategy and bringing the best talent in the market to deliver exceptional outcomes for customers. Watson is the most recent talent appointment by Switch, after […]