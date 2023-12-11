Netflix To Stream Nadal-Alcaraz Match

In the latest foray of the streamer into live sports coverage, Netflix will be livestreaming a tennis face-off between 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and current World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz on March 3.

The event, hosted by MGM Resorts International, is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2024 at noon PST / 21:00 CET inside Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. This will stream as a duaI broadcast for English and Spanish-speaking markets. Additional players and matchups will be announced at a later date.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” said Nadal. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

“I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas,” said Alcaraz, U.S. Open and Wimbledon champion. “He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.”

“I’m thrilled that with The Netflix Slam, we can give our global audience an opportunity to watch two tennis greats battle each other in a one-of-a-kind live event,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “A legend like Rafa and a champion like Carlos together on the court, along with tons of other action, promises to be a live show fans won’t want to miss.”

“We anticipate The Netflix Slam at Mandalay Bay will be one of the most entertaining events of the year,” said Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of Sports and Sponsorship, MGM Resorts International. “Tennis fans worldwide will be treated to an unforgettable experience as two of the sport’s elite champions compete in the sports capital of the world.”

This marks Netflix’s latest move into the world of sport: it follows Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Break Point, Full Swing, Untold, Quarterback, Tour de France: Unchained, Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team, upcoming series following athletes in track and field, rugby and NASCAR as well as last month’s The Netflix Cup.

This comes as Amazon Prime has secured the Australian rights to the next cricket World Cup alongside a range of other tournaments run by the International Cricket Council (ICC) until 2027.