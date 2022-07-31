Neighbours UK Farewell Brings In 3 Million Eyeballs, Pummelling Aussie Finale Numbers

The Neighbours finale may have won the night in Australia, but it practically took over television in The United Kingdom.

The long-running soap’s finale beat Australia’s competition with 873,000 viewers on 10. However, in The United Kingdom, it got more than triple the amount of eyeballs.

The farewell that marked the end of 37 years of drama brought in 2.5 million viewers, and reportedly it peaked even higher at around 3 million viewers.

The finale did bring back some favourites, including everyone’s favourite popstar, Kylie! So, who could resist tuning in?

Thank you for loving us, we love you 💛 #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/dpnoykQpdf — Neighbours (@neighbours) July 28, 2022

The United Kingdom showing Neighbours more love than Aussies isn’t anything new. It’s been long reported that Neighbours is even more beloved across the pond than locally. So the fact that more English people tuned in than Aussies to say goodbye was perhaps an expected ending.

Either way, no matter where you live! I think we all learnt one thing for sure Neighbours will always be there for one another.