NBCF Launches Game On Breast Cancer Campaign

The National Breast Cancer Foundation, (NBCF), has debuted its Game On Breast Cancer campaign, that invites gamers to game and raise funds for Breast Cancer research.

Whether it’s on PCs, gaming consoles or mobile phones, NBCF is calling on all gamers to come together to play, stream or watch video games in support of the Australian women and men impacted by breast cancer.

Since NBCF’s inception in 1994, the 5-year survival rate for breast cancer has increased from 76 per cent to 91 per cent. However, breast cancer is still the most diagnosed cancer in Australia. It is estimated that more than 20,000 Australians were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

The Game On Breast Cancer campaign invites gamers to participate in one of three ways and raise funds for Breast Cancer research.

You can play your favourite games, either on your own, or by teaming up with friends and family. For those that like to stream on platforms like Twitch or YouTube, NBCF has created special campaign graphics to help streamers talk to their audiences about the Game On Breast Cancer campaign and NBCF.

Finally, if you’re not a player, there is the option to watch. This could include watching family and friends play, or watching your favourite streamers, tabletop gamers, trading card gamers and other gaming communities.

Twitch streamer, xSnel, is going to stream for the GOBC campaign. He is part of the Pokemon trading card community and has previously raised over $2200 for NBCF, by opening limited edition Pokemon packs and auctioning off the most collectible cards to his highest donors.

xSnel said: “My nan was diagnosed with breast cancer this year, so it means the world to me that a community as small as ours was able to achieve such a huge goal.”

NBCF has also set up a dedicated Discord channel, a communication platform popular with gamers. The GOBC Discord channel will allow NBCF’s gaming community to come together to share tips and tricks on fundraising. They can team up and solve any technical issues.

During that week, NBCF will host streams on their own Twitch channel highlighting the activities and efforts of everyday gamers who are taking part in Game On Breast Cancer.

By playing, streaming, or watching games and raising funds, participants can support innovative Australian research that can change the future for women and men impacted by breast cancer.

NBCF is introducing five digital avatars created especially for the campaign — its Zero Hero Elite. Each represents a different strength of the NBCF community:

Research Revenger – her strength is her focus on identifying the next breakthrough in breast cancer research.

Countdown Crusader – his strength is his determination to raise funds for research.

Pink Paladin – whose strong social network is important for starting conversations about breast cancer.

Ribbon Raiser – his strength is his enthusiasm and willingness to try anything with the support of his network.

Herald – her strength is her story and her personal connection to breast cancer that inspires others.

NCBF’s CEO, Prof Sarah Hosking, said, “Game On Breast Cancer is a great new way for people to have fun while raising much-needed funds for breast cancer research.

“Playing and watching video games is enjoyed by a huge number of Australians and by taking part in Game On Breast Cancer they can help support game-changing breast cancer research.

“By powering up to become one of NBCF’s Zero Hero Elite they’ll be helping us take one step closer to our mission of zero deaths from breast cancer by 2030.”

The campaign will launch with a recruitment drive on July 19, with gamers being asked to play, stream and watch from 1 August. A final week of gaming activity is planned for the 6 – 12 September.