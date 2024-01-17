Moonlighting’s Ian Warner Joins Audience Group

After four decades in media strategy, with the last ten years as co-owner of his own media agency, Ian Warner has joined independent advertising services agency, Audience Group, as group account director.

“I’ve always looked for opportunities to continue learning and playing the game as hard as I can,” said Warner. “Audience Group is leading the pack in terms of using technology and analytics to give advertisers every opportunity for success, and I wanted to be able to offer that to the clients I represent”.

Warner is known for media analysis and for negotiating hard for the best rates.

“That’s still a priority, as is making sure clients have the best possible buying power,” said Warner. “But I’m impressed with Audience Group’s track record of negotiating for first-in-market opportunities. I’m keen to help clients benefit from early access to new and innovative advertising products”.

Warner’s extensive career includes 15 years in media strategy at the likes of DDB, Halmarick Media Services and Smart Media, followed by more than a decade in Client Services Director roles at UM Australia and Universal McCann.

“We’re working hard to be a driving force for the future of advertising,” said Audience Group managing director Tom Evans, “and to get that right, we combine proven experience with the latest in advertising science and applied technology. Ian will fit right in”.