Monday TV Wrap: NSW Floods See Increased News Viewership While 10 Exposes Derogatory Parliament Sex Culture

As the eastern coast was hit by more severe rains and flooding, and areas of NSW were declared a natural disaster zone, news programs saw a spike in their viewerships.

Seven News had 109,400,000 viewers, followed by Nine News with 107,100,000 while ABC News had 728,000.

Viewers around the country also continued to tune in to Married At First Sight in droves. According to OzTAM’s metro data, it had 1, 068,000 viewers.

Nine’s night also had A Current Affair at 804,000 viewers, Under Investigation at 558,000, and Hot Seat at 480,000.

The ABC again took out a solid chunk of the ratings as Four Corners’ episode on ‘The Brittany Higgins Story’ had 708,000 viewers, while 7.30 had 682,000.

Media Watch had 645,000 viewers and Australian Story, which looked at the life of Jennifer Roberts, lawyer to public figures like Amber Heard and Julien Assange, received 642,000 viewers.

Over at 10, The Amazing Race had 532,000 viewers while The Project had 509,000 viewers.

10 News First received 423,000 viewers for its revelations of sex acts performed in Parliament by male staffers, including videos and images of a male staffer ‘performing a solo sex act’ on the desk of a female Liberal MP.

A Canberra insider – referred to as Tom – told 10 that, “it’s a culture of men thinking that they can do what they want…the fact that it’s a female MP only adds to the disgrace that it is.”

One Coalition staffer has already been fired.

Tom also claimed that Parliament House staff, including MPs, regularly had sex in the Parliament’s meditation/prayer room and that sex workers were brought in to Parliament by staffers at the request of MPs.

For Seven, last night had Home and Away at 581,000 viewers and The Chase at 571,000. Inside Chernobyl, a UK production following a journalist who spent a week living in the Chernobyl exclusion zone premiered to 567,000 viewers.

Nine (all channels) won the night overall with 32 per cent of the daily share while Seven (all channels) had 25 per cent. The ABC Network had 18 per cent while Network 10 had 16 per cent, and the SBS Network had 7 per cent.