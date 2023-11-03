Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith 

A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country. 

Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign for not-for-profit Bangalow Koalas is a call to action to plant more trees to prevent the extinction of koalas.

The 30-second TVC made entirely using state-of-the-art CGI, shows a wild koala in the branches of a gum tree surrounded by native habitat.  Motion capture technology was used to create the life-like koala movements. Real trees were scanned in the wild using photogrammetry to create an authentic koala habitat.

As Smith’s voiceover explains the plight of the species, the koala becomes a stuffed exhibit in a museum alongside other extinct species to show what could happen if we don’t act now. 

“Koalas are literally the face of Australia so it’s unthinkable to imagine this country without them. While shocking, the creative is a stark reminder that if we don’t plant more trees soon koalas will be stuffed – literally. Our aim is to support our long-term charity partner, Bangalow Koalas to ensure this doesn’t happen,” said Marina Earp, client services director from Momentum.

Bangalow Koalas is on a mission to plant 500,000 trees by 2025 to create wildlife corridors.  Trees are planted by volunteers on private property donated by landowners so that the new plantings connect with existing pockets of habitat.  The wildlife corridors allow koalas to roam, forage and breed in relative safety, distancing them from vehicle strikes, dog attacks and other threats.

“Koala habitat is being destroyed at an alarming rate. Koalas once numbered 10 million but now there’s only an estimated 300,000 left. So it’s essential that we plant more trees to create homes for these beautiful creatures, ensuring future generations can enjoy them,” said Linda Sparrow president of Bangalow Koalas. 

I thank everyone involved for providing their time pro bono to help us plant hope for koalas and future generations”.

Voice recording was provided by Wawili Studio in Broome with sound design and engineering at Squeak E Clean, Melbourne.

The campaign will commence on 29th October 2023.

Credits

Client: Bangalow Koalas

President: Linda Sparrow

Creative Agency: Momentum Worldwide Australia

Executive Creative Director: Matt Batten

Client Service Director: Marina Earp

Creative: Momentum and AIRBAG

Production Company: AIRBAG

Director: Rob Ride

Producer: Nick Venn

Managing Partner: Adrian Bosich

EP/Head of Production: Martin Box

Senior VFX Artist: Will Lovett

Photogrammetry: Heidi Wentworth-Ping

Colourist: Fergus Rotherham

VO Recording Studio: Wawili Studio 

Recording Engineer: Petris Torres 

Voiceover: Mark Coles Smith

Sound Design: Squeak E Clean, Melbourne

Producer: Laura Hesse

Sound Design: Rob Stephens

Music: Rob Ride




Please login with linkedin to comment

AIRBAG Momentum

Latest News

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions
  • Advertising

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Teads and Scope 3 found that one million impressions equated to one ton of CO2 emissions – or the equivalent of a one-way flight between Paris and New York. After the 2019 bushfires, Rémi Lafon, Teads ANZ managing director, found himself struggling with the realisation that the things we had been warned about for so […]

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews
  • Media

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews

Fake reviews are costing the travel industry and travellers $152 billion annually. In direct contrast to the revelation that 4.4 per cent of TripAdvisor’s total reviews in 2023, amounting to a staggering 1.3 million reviews from 131 countries, were fake, two Australian entrepreneurs have introduced a world-first travel platform that focuses on authentic recommendations by the […]

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime
  • Advertising

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is getting Canadians back in the gift-giving spirit this holiday season, enlisting WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and TV personality Lilly Singh in its new ‘Giftmania’ campaign via brand experience agency Akcelo. The campaign, which launched throughout Canada on November 1, cleverly gamifies Amazon Prime’s Gift List feature, encouraging Prime […]

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!
  • Media

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!

The TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe is on Wednesday, 6 December at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, bringing together the most-loved creators, the biggest viral trends, and the most talked-about moments from 2023. The TikTok Awards will also be streamed LIVE on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT, and available to stream on BINGE from Sunday 10 December […]

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse
  • Marketing

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse

Grade and Storyblok partnership enables Compass to effectively deliver valuable content and impactful digital campaigns, leading to a 7.5x increase in new users along with an over 8x increase in sessions. Grade, a digital product and venture studio, is proud to announce the successful transformation of Compass, the Australian national elder abuse knowledge hub, which […]

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport
  • Advertising

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport

The AFL has today entered a 10-year strategic partnership with global sports and entertainment leader TGI Sport. The AFL and TGI will deliver fans a brand new at-match experience via new and innovative LED signage, digital screen and fan engagement offerings at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium. The strategic partnership allows the AFL to […]

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition
  • Marketing

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition

Baskin-Robbins Australia has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in marketing and digital innovation with a series of prestigious awards. The latest accolade comes from the QSR Media Awards 2023, where the brand secured the Best Digital Initiative award for its “Enter The Flavour-Verse” digital experience, a collaboration with Sony Pictures to launch Across the Spider-Verse Part I. This marks […]