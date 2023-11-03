Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction

Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith

A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country.

Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign for not-for-profit Bangalow Koalas is a call to action to plant more trees to prevent the extinction of koalas.

The 30-second TVC made entirely using state-of-the-art CGI, shows a wild koala in the branches of a gum tree surrounded by native habitat. Motion capture technology was used to create the life-like koala movements. Real trees were scanned in the wild using photogrammetry to create an authentic koala habitat.

As Smith’s voiceover explains the plight of the species, the koala becomes a stuffed exhibit in a museum alongside other extinct species to show what could happen if we don’t act now.

“Koalas are literally the face of Australia so it’s unthinkable to imagine this country without them. While shocking, the creative is a stark reminder that if we don’t plant more trees soon koalas will be stuffed – literally. Our aim is to support our long-term charity partner, Bangalow Koalas to ensure this doesn’t happen,” said Marina Earp, client services director from Momentum.

Bangalow Koalas is on a mission to plant 500,000 trees by 2025 to create wildlife corridors. Trees are planted by volunteers on private property donated by landowners so that the new plantings connect with existing pockets of habitat. The wildlife corridors allow koalas to roam, forage and breed in relative safety, distancing them from vehicle strikes, dog attacks and other threats.

“Koala habitat is being destroyed at an alarming rate. Koalas once numbered 10 million but now there’s only an estimated 300,000 left. So it’s essential that we plant more trees to create homes for these beautiful creatures, ensuring future generations can enjoy them,” said Linda Sparrow president of Bangalow Koalas.

“I thank everyone involved for providing their time pro bono to help us plant hope for koalas and future generations”.

Voice recording was provided by Wawili Studio in Broome with sound design and engineering at Squeak E Clean, Melbourne.

The campaign will commence on 29th October 2023.

Credits

Client: Bangalow Koalas

President: Linda Sparrow

Creative Agency: Momentum Worldwide Australia