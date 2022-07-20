MiQ Promotes Fiona Roberts To MD

Programmatic agency MiQ has announced the promotion of current commercial director Fiona Roberts (lead image) to ANZ managing director.

Roberts’ promotion follows Jason Scott’s elevation to CEO APAC, adding Southeast Asia to his leadership remit.

Roberts joined MiQ in 2018 as commercial director driving the commercial strategy and spearheading the company’s growth to expand to all five capital cities and leading a team of more than 50 people. She has 25 years’ experience in media, working with brands and agencies across ad tech, publishing and audio and has worked with brands in Australia and New Zealand across all key verticals, with specialist experience in FMCG, Government and automotive.

In her new role, Roberts will continue to lead the commercial team and reports to Scott.

Scott said: “Since Fiona joined MiQ in 2018, her performance leading the commercial charge for our ANZ business has been impressive, as she continually sets and breaks new records. Fiona has built an industry profile over the many senior roles she has held previously at premier media organisations like News Corp, Fairfax and Pandora and she is a tireless supporter of the industry charity, UnLtd.

“As our momentum continues to build, I am looking forward to working together and I’m excited to see how Fiona’s leadership can now be applied to a broader spectrum of our business.”

Commenting on her new appointment, Roberts said: “I’m thrilled to take on the Managing Director role to lead this talented and passionate team of professionals. We’re experiencing an exciting growth phase in the region as we guide our clients and partners into the post-cookie era with our unique ‘identity spine’ product, plus our own MiQ Audience Panel and we’re in a great position to continue supercharging that growth in the future.”

Roberts’ promotion is effective immediately.