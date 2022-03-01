Microsoft Blocks Russian State-Owned Media Sites Amid Tech Giant Crack-Down

Microsoft has removed Russian state-owned media apps from the Windows App Store and banned Russian state-owned media ads following the nation’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Russia Today and Sputnik – both Russian state-owned media platforms – will no longer be searchable in the App Store, nor on Microsoft’s Bing search engine, unless a user specifically searches for these websites.

Both news outlets will also be unable to advertise on the Microsoft ad network.

Yesterday, Microsoft president and vice chair, Brad Smith released a statement denouncing the “unlawful and unjustified” invasion of Ukraine, and saying the company would take “swift steps” to remove Russian state propaganda and ensure Microsoft isn’t inadvertently funding Russia’s military actions.

This follows Google taking similar actions, blocking the ability to download RT’s app in Ukraine and temporarily disabling Google Maps’ live traffic features to protect users in the war-torn nation.

Similarly, Meta announced on Monday it had blocked RT and Sputnik across the EU, including its advertisements and the distribution of fake news surrounding the Russian invasion.

“We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media,” tweeted Meta president of global affairs, Nick Clegg.

“Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time.”

However, it seems two-sides can play that game, with Meta announcing last Sunday the Kremlin had partially blocked Facebook across Russia, in response to Meta’s refusal to alleviate restrictions and fact-checking on Russian state-owned media outlets.

Russia also blocked Twitter three days ago, as reported by digital advocacy group, NetBlocks.