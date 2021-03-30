Metrics Or Malarky: Your Guide To Social Media Transparency
Harry Sanger is a Digital Consultant – Social Media Specialist at Archetype. In this opinion piece, he gives advice on how to cut through the noise when it comes to social media metrics.
We’ve all seen agencies and brands alike, bragging about huge numbers on social media. 2m+ video views on TikTok in the first week! 1m+ clicks on an Instagram campaign promoting top of the line cleaning products or a mattress. Social media is rife with transparency issues, so when it comes to “experts”, are we trusting them too much? Let’s set the record straight, show you what vanity metrics actually mean, and what to look out for when assessing a campaign’s performance.-
We’re not here to social-splain, but simply put, social media metrics are the data you gather and use to measure the performance of your social media campaigns and what that means for your company’s bottom line. Metrics help you determine whether the time you’re spending on social media marketing is paying off as far as your company’s ROI, or if you’re just pissing in the wind hoping to be carried along by the algorithm.
If you want an idea of how others view your company and content, there’s no better place to look than social media metrics. The purpose of social media marketing is to expose your brand to consumers, create a narrative so people understand what you do and project a unique brand personality that your customers come to love. You want people to see your tweets, Instagram uploads and Facebook posts and engage with your brand, either through visiting your website or other meaningful interactions. The “bottom line”, then, is your profit & loss: Is your strategy converting to actual sales, and if not..why?
Marketers are increasingly accountable for what they do, they have to create value for both customers and clients, and need to improve, guide and amend the efficiency of their social media marketing activities. Those who are familiar with social media marketing understand this point, but there is a more important message in all this. Companies today simply cannot survive without metrics, objectives, analytics data and actionable information. If a company is so heavily reliant on this information, it’s essential that they are fully educated on what that information means and that agencies are held fully accountable on the accuracy and transparency of what they are providing.
So let’s dig a little deeper here, what metrics are we actually talking about? Let’s go through a few based on different social objectives, and then look at some of the most common ways this information can be interpreted.
Are my ads having an impact? Look how many people are viewing them!
Impressions are how many times a post shows up in someone’s timeline, whereas reach is the potential unique viewers a post could have. If your ads are averaging a frequency of five plus (shown to the same user five times or more), then your impressions are going to be five times higher than your reach, meaning that you have paid to show an ad up to five times to someone who is potentially uninterested in your product. Reach however, is a more accurate metric that predicts unique views on an ad in a users timeline.
Why is this important? Because using impressions to show the success of awareness campaigns is a common tactic across agencies and brands alike. The word Impression outside of social media means an idea, opinion or feeling about something, indicating an “impression” has been made. This however differs to its social media definition, where an impression can mean next to nothing when it comes to awareness and engagement. A user can scroll right past your ad and it still counts as an” impression” providing you and your business no value at all.
I’ve got 10,000 clicks on my ad, but zero sales…
This is probably the most commonly misled metric that needs to be addressed. Too often clicks are considered a key objective for marketing campaigns from awareness through to lead generation. Clicks are another form of engagement measured by the number of times someone clicks on your post or ad. If you’ve posted a link to your website or profile shop and someone clicks on it, that’s valuable. But a click can also be counted for ANY interaction on that post. That includes click to play a video, click on your company page, click to zoom into an image, or click to see more text. Any interaction on an ad that requires a click to action is considered a click.
Why is that bad? Because you only want to pay for clicks that directly benefit your objective. If you’re running a lead generation campaign using an integrated form, a click to enhance your ad image is not a valuable interaction, and should not be considered an engagement as it serves no purpose or benefit to your business. Below is an explainer of what each click means and an example of how much each click variant can swing when it comes to reporting.
Clicks: Any interaction on a post that requires a click to action
Link clicks: An action where a user has clicked an external link
Outbound clicks: A click that has taken a user off Facebook
Landing page views: Where someone has left facebook and viewed your unique landing page.
If you are spending money to get users to head to a website to download assets, enquire about a product or directly purchase an item, all these actions require more intent, therefore are harder and more expensive to achieve. Using clicks as a metric when reporting on the success of these actions is misleading, and is often exposed by huge sales drop offs, a high bounce rate or an unexplainable lack of follow through from prospects.
Someone viewed my video, but for how long?
Another important metric to understand is how social media advertising platforms class views of a video. Everyone knows it, video content is king. If you aren’t integrating video into your social media strategy, then you probably should start, which is why it’s important to understand all the variations of results you can achieve using this format. Facebook officially classes a view if a user watches two seconds or more of a video. Two seconds? Surely that means the user didn’t care about the video at all, so why am I being told I received a view?
Luckily, you can request more information around views when analysing your video campaigns. Facebook offers a breakdown from 25% all the way to 100% of your video watched. If your campaigns are being reported on using “views” then it’s always good to clarify views at what %. Take a look below at the typical swing of views across all the different % watched.
Why is transparency important?
Thanks to the growth of social media marketing, brands and consumers have unprecedented access to each other. While this intimate connection fuels amazing experiences, it also puts additional responsibility on everyone involved. More transparency from the social media platforms on explaining what their metrics are measuring and how is important, along with the education of clients on understanding the different metrics and identifying which ones are suitable for them based on their business objectives. Both these points in regards to metrics is key to keeping the sector competitive, in a growing age of skepticism and mistrust on the platforms. You wouldn’t mislead someone in a business meeting, so why has it become acceptable when talking about results?
Are we saying all these metrics are redundant? Of course not, nor are we implying every agency or brand is out to mislead you, but education is more important now than ever and knowing what the data means for your company is a good start.
Please login with linkedin to commentarchetype
Latest News
Apple Gives Aussies A Way To Avoid The Apple Store
Ever had to wait four hours outside an Apple store for a cracked screen? Pack away the camping chair and read this.
Nine’s Cyber Security Breach A Warning To Australian Businesses
The witch hunt for who clicked the dodgy spam email at Nine continues! Ray 'Rabbits' Warren currently the prime suspect.
Allied Global Marketing Continues Global Expansion With Opening Of Office In Sydney
Leading entertainment, lifestyle and sports marketing agency Allied Global Marketing has announced it has opened an office in Sydney, Australia to support its existing operations and expand its business in the region. To head the office, the company has appointed industry veteran Jamie Crick (pictured) to Managing Director, APAC Region, effective immediately. Crick will report […]
Nike Sues Over Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ After They Sell Out In One Minute
After rapper Little Nas X collaborated with label MSCHF on ‘Satan Shoes’, 666 custom pairs of Nike sneakers with human blood in the shoe’s air bubble, Nike announced their intention to sue. Nike told Entertainment Weekly that it had “filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF today related to the Satan Shoes.” “We don’t […]
Hulsbosch Creates Name And Brand Identity For Australia’s Newest Industry Superannuation Fund
Award-winning, independent branding and design agency Hulsbosch has created a name, logo and brand identity for Australia’s newest national industry superannuation fund.
Cancer Council Criticises Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code Scheme For Alcohol Advertising During Pandemic
With the Chinese putting tariffs on our wine and barley surely it's our civic duty to - how do we say it? - overextend.
Independent Media Agencies Of Australia Appoints General Manager
Sam Buchanan announced as Independent Media Agencies' inaugural GM & offical carrier of the ceremonial mace & sword.
Rolling Stone And Young Henrys Release Collaborative Beer ‘The Unifier’
Rolling Stone & Young Henrys have a released a beer featuring top notes of flannelette & just a hint of sweaty Converse.
How A Simple A/B Test Can Dramatically Improve Ad Monetisation
Here are top tips on how a simple A/B test can improve ad monetisation. Better still, there's no urinalysis involved.
Liberal Senator Takes Stand Against Made Up Anti-Magnum Ice Cream Campaign
Sex workers, gay orgies and now a stand on Magnum ice-creams! It's yet another impressive week for Australian politics.
Study: 75% Of People Prefer A “Dad Bod” To A More Toned Body Shape
Study finds "dad bods" the most preferred body type in men. The return of the kaftan & Sizzler buffet can't be far away.
JCDecaux Launches Nurture To Support Start-Up Success By Leveraging Out-of-Home To Reach Audiences At Scale
Leading Out-of-Home advertising company JCDecaux has launched its Nurture program, which empowers enterprising businesses of tomorrow, by giving them a voice in the real world today. The program provides start-ups with visibility and awareness in communities across Australia via the impact of Out-of-Home media, backed by tailored campaign support and marketing services.
Watterson Appoints New PR Consultant As They Continue Expansion
Laura Bradley the company's third hire in the past 12 months while adding a swathe of clients in that span
adidas And JD Sports Celebrate Inclusivity & Unite Inspirational Australian Womxn In “Watch Us Move” Campaign
adidas and retailer JD Sports have joined forces to unveil a campaign that champions the stories of Australian females creating monumental cultural shifts in their respective industries.
WARNING: This Ad For Australian Almond Milk Is So Painfully Awful You Simply Have To Watch It
Sadly, this almond milk ad has the feel of a first-year uni assignment made by students who shouldn't make second year.
Jeremy Cordeaux Stands By ‘Silly Little Drunk Girl’ Comments, While Brittany Higgins Responds
Sacked radio host stands by offensive Brittany Higgins comment. He's also been asked not to repeat it at the Centrelink.
STP: Connecting Segments Through Targeting
Paul Argus is the CMO at smrtr. In this piece, he explains why ‘STP marketing’ is still so popular and how marketers can connect with profitable segments using data. In the world of modern marketing, the Segmentation, Targeting, Positioning – otherwise known as the STP model – remains as relevant as ever. In fact, with […]
NAB Unveils 2021 AFL Mini Legends Campaign Via Clems Melbourne
The NAB AFL Mini Legends ads are always terrific fun. Well, if you don't follow AFL they're probably as boring as hell.
The Hallway’s Chris Murphy Launches New YouTube Channel For Adland Newbies
This YouTube channel offers practical tips for adland newcomers including working for peanuts & joys of an 80-hour week.
Monday TV Wrap: Nine Is Putin On A Show
Mike Sneesby now testing all meals on his dog first after Nine air controversial Putin documentary.
Rethink Ink: Presenting Australia’s Best Print Ads
Behold! It's the pick of print advertising, which, ironically, you'll view in digital form, B&T being a website and all.
Skyjed Appoint’s opr’s Howorth To Handle Comms & Creative
Following internal research, B&T can now confirm Skyjed is an AI management platform and not jarred Norwegian herrings.
Atomic 212° Announces A Staggering 33 New Recruits
Atomic 212° announces 33 new recruits amid reports Vaseline has had to be employed to lever them all into the building.
Cinema Delivers Biggest Weekend In Admissions Since February 2020
Thankfully, COVID easing has resulted in a return to the cinema. Still, no news on gun slinging or whip cracking.
Shopper Media Group Joins The OMA & MOVE
Shopper Media Group currently digesting the authoritative 'MOVE For Dummies' almanac after joining the OMA.
Aussie Comedy Royalty Line Up To Promote The Melbourne International Comedy Festival
Did the almond milk ad above have you rethinking your entire career? Renew your faith in advertising with this beauty.
Instagram To Trial Ads For IGTV In Australia
Instagram set to trial ads in Australia. Equally, expect some sort of ad blocking tool on the App Store anytime soon.
M&C Saatchi Wins Round Five Of The Siren Awards With Steggles’ ‘Ugly But Good For You’ Campaign
Turkey gets M&C Saatchi a round five win in the Sirens. And by that B&T means the actual bird, not like a really bad ad.
INVNT Announces Growth Of Creative And Production Teams In Singapore And Sydney
The global live brand storytelling agency INVNT has expanded its APAC operations with the appointment of new creative and production talent in Singapore and Sydney. Based in Singapore, Sarah Bailey joins INVNT as Creative Director, where she is responsible for devising compelling campaign ideas for clients across the entire APAC region. Bailey brings more than […]
‘Confessions Of A Trainwreck’ Podcast Moves To Podshape
The popular podcast ‘Confessions of a trainwreck’ hosted by ex-Nova announcer Phoebe Parsons has jumped ship and moved over to Jay Walkerden and Katie Mattin’s podcast company Podshape. Jay Walkerden signed Parsons to Nova almost four years ago as part of the winner of a podcast talent quest. The show has had over 175 episodes […]