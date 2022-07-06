Men With Large Penises Sought For New TV Doco ‘Too Large To Love’

[B&T warns this article contains adult themes that could offend.] Having an oversized penis is apparently not without its dangers. Bike riding, the pommel horse and wearing skinny jeans to name just a few activities that remain off limits to the well endowed gentleman.

And now a new TV show is set shine a light on the trials and the tribulations of packing an oversized trouser snake.

British TV producers are scouting for well-endowed men, issuing a casting call for blokes with preternaturally large penises for a forthcoming documentary to be called Too Large For Love which is set to “discuss the hidden problems of living with a very large penis”.

The producers haven’t stipulated an inch length to guarantee you a spot on the program, however, says applications are open to any man aged over 18 regardless of ethnicity or sexuality.

If you think you, or someone you know, has what it takes, you can apply HERE. Filming is set to start in August.

While nudity will be involved in the production, revealing the oversized appendage to camera is not a requirement for accepted applicants.

According to the show’s producers, Spun Gold, Too Large For Love aims to highlight “a recent survey [that] found that nearly half of the male population wish they had a bigger penis. So, a bigger penis, a better life, right? Well, not always,” it said in a statement.

“A brand new documentary is to discuss the hidden problems of living with a very large penis, how it effects all aspects of life including your sex life, and what help is out there for those in need.

“We’d like to speak to people about their positive and negative experiences of having a large penis, or being with someone who has one,” it added.

Spun Gold’s other TV credits to date include Love Your Garden, Britain’s Most Luxurious Hotels and the provocative My First Threesome.

 

 

 

 

 

