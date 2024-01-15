Mehra Jehangir Replaces Emma Logan As AANA’s Director, Member Engagement & Events

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) has appointed Mehra Jehangir as its new director, member engagement & events.

Jehangir will bring her wealth of experience in client management and business development to reinvigorate member engagement at AANA and drive an ambitious plan for growth.

Josh Faulks, CEO, said: “We are excited to welcome Mehra to the team as we focus on delivering value to our members and growing our community to ensure we are truly representative of the industry.”

Jehangir added: “I’m excited to bring my experience and passion to strengthen and grow AANA’s reach and deliver an extraordinary member experience. I can’t wait to be part of the AANA community, connect with our members, and make a big positive contribution to our industry.”

Most recently, Jehangir served as vice president, business development at Gerson Lehrman Group (GLG) where she managed clients from fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail, technology and other industries. She also spent two years as regional director at GlobalData Plc’s Sydney office, a data analytics and consulting company, headquartered in London, where she managed a portfolio of clients from FMCG, retail, packaging and other industries within ANZ and APAC.