MediaCom Retains $20 Millions Mars Account After Global Review
GroupM agency MediaCom has retained the business of Mars in Australia following a global review.

The reappointment follows a thorough media review throughout 2021, a critical element of Mars’ new vision for marketing called “Building Brands for Mutual Value.”

This strategic platform includes transforming its approach to consumer engagement, data insight, digital marketing, and brand purpose.

Yaron Farizon, MediaCom Australia CEO, commented: “Mars has been a long-term client for us here in Australia and we are super excited and proud to continue our partnership with Mars locally, doing work that pushes boundaries.”

Simon Sadie, WPP’s global client leader, Mars and client president, MediaCom said: “After a decade of partnership, we are incredibly proud to extend our relationship with Mars, and excited to embark on the next stage of the journey together. The coming years will see accelerated changes in how Mars approaches media, reflecting changing media habits and the fast-evolving data-driven media opportunities. We are dedicated to seeing the bigger picture for Mars to deliver smarter and forward-thinking media solutions.”

Rankin Carroll, chief brand and content officer at Mars Wrigley and executive sponsor for Media, Mars Inc. said: “We set out a detailed vision and operating plan for our next wave of media transformation at Mars. We were impressed by WPP’s commitment to evolving their own integrated team to deliver that vision, building on our trusted partnership with MediaCom but adding in fresh, digital-first thinking from other GroupM partners, including Essence.”

Ron Amram, senior director of global media for Mars, commented: “The extension of our WPP relationship brings a new level of partnership between Mars Inc. and WPP, building on enhanced mutually aligned commercial terms and greater operating transparency which will enable us together to drive improved media effectiveness and real business growth we have designed a modern partnership that addresses many of the challenges of the 21st century digital age”.

Sasha Savic, MediaCom’s US CEO, said: “It is an honour to evolve and expand our partnership with Mars. Their new vision for marketing, “Building Brands for Mutual Value,” compliments our philosophy and allows for an even stronger path to transformation – by being data-driven, collaborative, and purposeful.”

 

