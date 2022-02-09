MediaCom Retains $20 Millions Mars Account After Global Review
GroupM agency MediaCom has retained the business of Mars in Australia following a global review.
The reappointment follows a thorough media review throughout 2021, a critical element of Mars’ new vision for marketing called “Building Brands for Mutual Value.”
This strategic platform includes transforming its approach to consumer engagement, data insight, digital marketing, and brand purpose.
Yaron Farizon, MediaCom Australia CEO, commented: “Mars has been a long-term client for us here in Australia and we are super excited and proud to continue our partnership with Mars locally, doing work that pushes boundaries.”
Simon Sadie, WPP’s global client leader, Mars and client president, MediaCom said: “After a decade of partnership, we are incredibly proud to extend our relationship with Mars, and excited to embark on the next stage of the journey together. The coming years will see accelerated changes in how Mars approaches media, reflecting changing media habits and the fast-evolving data-driven media opportunities. We are dedicated to seeing the bigger picture for Mars to deliver smarter and forward-thinking media solutions.”
Rankin Carroll, chief brand and content officer at Mars Wrigley and executive sponsor for Media, Mars Inc. said: “We set out a detailed vision and operating plan for our next wave of media transformation at Mars. We were impressed by WPP’s commitment to evolving their own integrated team to deliver that vision, building on our trusted partnership with MediaCom but adding in fresh, digital-first thinking from other GroupM partners, including Essence.”
Ron Amram, senior director of global media for Mars, commented: “The extension of our WPP relationship brings a new level of partnership between Mars Inc. and WPP, building on enhanced mutually aligned commercial terms and greater operating transparency which will enable us together to drive improved media effectiveness and real business growth we have designed a modern partnership that addresses many of the challenges of the 21st century digital age”.
Sasha Savic, MediaCom’s US CEO, said: “It is an honour to evolve and expand our partnership with Mars. Their new vision for marketing, “Building Brands for Mutual Value,” compliments our philosophy and allows for an even stronger path to transformation – by being data-driven, collaborative, and purposeful.”
Latest News
Thrive PR, Cisco, AIIA Launch Tech Academy To Drive Tech Skills In Marcomms
In an industry first, thrive pr + communications, Australasia’s largest independent public relations agency, has announced Thrive Tech Academy – a technology information training program designed for marcomms professionals to advance their knowledge, understanding and ability to communicate in today’s tech-driven world. With the tech sector’s annual contribution to the Australian economy sitting at $1.67 […]
Essence Announces New Leadership Appointments To Bolster Australian Presence
Essence announces new leadership appointments who, judging by the press photo, look mighty chuffed indeed.
Nike Could Be Snapping Up Peloton & Stocks Are Already Rising
The top thing about an exercise bike, two weeks after becoming bored of it they make an excellent indoor clothes horse.
Foxtel Group And Discovery Inc Pen New Multi-Year Content Deal
Foxtel subscribers can now enjoy Outback Opal Hunters & Dr Pimple Popper. Yes, we use "enjoy" loosely on that last one.
Andrew O’Keefe Set To Have Another Crack At Getting Bail After Spending Over A Week In Prison
With such a deranged, violent state, B&T's surprised Sky News hasn't yet offered Andrew O'Keefe an on-air hosting role.
Electronics Company Logitech Turns Up The Vibes & Enlists Lizzo In Bright New Brand Campaign
This Lizzo ad had the B&T office up and dancing. We've now got three broken desks, broken collarbone & a sprained ankle.
Report: Advertisers Urged To Support First Nations Via Aboriginal Health Television
Often see new industry initiatives and think "wish I'd thought of that"? Create that very thought bubble on this news.
Torrens University Australia Launches Podcast Series, Research That Matters
Content Marketing Agency, Written & Recorded has partnered with global education institution Torrens University Australia to launch a new podcast series, Research that Matters – a podcast about the power of research. Featuring outcome-focused researchers, this series cements the idea that nothing has shaped modern life more than research. In an era of COVID-19 – the great disruption – the […]
Australian Marketing Institute Partners With The UK’s Chartered Institute Of Marketing
Need to brush up on your marketing skills? Well, there's either this news or some ranty Mark Ritson column somewhere.
“On The Piss!” Viewers Left Nauseous After Antiques Roadshow Presenter Mistakenly Drinks Human Urine
If your Nan hasn't phoned to tell you already, Antiques Roadshow hosted a rather disturbing segment over the weekend.
M&C Saatchi Sport And Entertainment Scores New Creative Lead
If you're going to have a slightly-too-close press photo like this one, best to ensure the nose hairs are at their peak.
“Exceeding Expectations!” Omnicom’s Q4s See Global Revenues Grow 9.5%
Work for one of the Omnicom agencies? Have the rest of the afternoon off on these top numbers and say B&T said so.
Even More Events Named For Cannes In Cairns, May 16-18th
Cannes in Cairns' promise is a top speaker line-up, fab networking & Australia's media elite in their budgie smugglers.
Tuesday TV Wrap: Married At First Sight Won Entertainment & Seven Won The Night
With more people now watching MAFS than the news, have we entered the seventh cycle of the 15 signs of Doomsday?
Nunn Media Follows Recent Business Wins With Five New Hires
Nunn Media announces five new recruits, leaving it agonisingly short of an impressive staff pyramid.
Study: 83% Of Aussies Now On Social Media, With Facebook & Instagram The Most Popular Platforms
Some 83% of Aussies are now using social media. The other 17% enjoying the sun on their face & the wind in their hair.
DMARGE Releases Study Tackling The Big Issues For Aussie Men In 2022
Thought this study into Aussie men would reveal more than just sex, sport & beer? Get set for profound disappointment.
NIB Appoints BWM Isobar As Creative Agency & Launches New Brand Platform
Do you often yell, "I get nothing from my health insurance"? Put that chronic neck pain aside with these new NIB ads.
Saatchi & Saatchi Scores Creative Account For FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup
Being tall is terrible for travelling in economy class, however, it's excellent for starring in basketball competitions.
Linktree Announces New Partnerships With Prominent Music Brands & Platforms
Market-leading linking platform, Linktree has today announced its integration with Bandsintown, as well as embeds with Audiomack and SoundCloud, delivering value and functionality across the music vertical. Linktree will continue prioritising fans and artists’ needs, offering key feature updates that enable the discovery of content and a centralised destination for all avenues of monetisation: touring, […]
Tinder Wants Everyone To Date! In New 30 Days, 30 Dates Campaign Via Akcelo
Tinder campaign is spruiking "30 dates in 30 dates"! And if that doesn't give you an itch in the crotch, nothing will.
Calling All Adland! Take Part in B&T & Unruly’s CTV Survey For Your Chance to Win A Bottle Of Veuve Clicquot!
Take the survey & go into the chance to win a bottle of Veuve! Top industry insights combined with a gnawing hangover.
TikTok Star Luke Dunnings Goes Viral For Spoofing Bunnings Ads
Here's some good old-fashioned fun B&T likes to run once in a while. Also saves us doing any real, meaningful work.
CHE Proximity Rebrands To CHEP Network
CHE Proximity announces rebrand to CHEP Network. Both CHEP Funkdafunk or CHEP Electric Boogaloo not considered.
“Over $100K More!” Aussie Tech Workers Are Being Offered Big Bucks To Stay In Their Roles
There's never been a more lucrative time to work in tech. However, you probably will get avoided at dinner parties.
Alexa Reads Scarlett Johansson’s Mind In New Amazon Super Bowl Ad
If anything, Super Bowl ads provide well-needed work for Hollywood actors who haven't starred in a hit for a while.
Fake News Or Free Speech, India’s Social Media Crackdown
Officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) have come after US tech giants for their inaction on fake news. As reported by Reuters, Indian officials have held heated discussions with Google, Twitter and Facebook for not proactively removing what they described as fake news on their platforms. I&B officials criticised the companies and […]
How Brands Can Smash Sport’s Glass Ceiling
It was a Barty Party at the Australian Open this year, with Ash Barty becoming the first Aussie to win a grand slam at home in 44 years, writes Kate Rourke, head of creative insights, iStock, APAC. While the win made Barty (Pictured above) hot property in the media, this isn’t the case for most […]
Anti-Woke Video Platform Rumble Tries To Lure Joe Rogan With $100 Million Offer
Joe Rogan has certainly dominated the headlines of late. Considering Australia isn't in short supply of our own nutjobs.
Matthew McConaughey Mocks The Metaverse & Space Travel In Salesforce’s Super Bowl Effort
Salesforce's new Super Bowl effort comes with more messages, jibes and digs than your average messy Tinder break-up.