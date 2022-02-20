Media Veteran Sunita Gloster Appointed To Maurice Blackburn Lawyers Board

Law firm firm Maurice Blackburn Lawyers has announced that media identity Sunita Gloster has been appointed as a non-executive director to the firm’s Board.

Maurice Blackburn Chair Steve Bracks welcomed Gloster’s appointment, saying she came to the role with almost 30 years of experience in professional services across media and marketing, including roles held internationally as well as in Australia.

“Maurice Blackburn is pleased to welcome Sunita Gloster to our Board,” Bracks said.

“Sunita brings to the Board a strong background in business and in senior executive roles. Especially important to Maurice Blackburn is Sunita’s depth of experience in brand management and delivering a client-focussed culture.

“Maurice Blackburn is a household name and a leading brand within the professional services and legal space, synonymous with fighting for our clients and their right to access the legal system. Our clients — who are everyday Australian workers, consumers and investors — are proudly at the centre of everything that we do.

“Sunita has a long history of being committed to the same values as Maurice Blackburn and she shares our vision of a fairer Australia. We are very much looking forward to working with Sunita in her new role as a Non-Executive Director at Maurice Blackburn,” he said.

Gloster said she was looking forward to joining the firm’s Board and to contributing to the continued direction of the firm in ensuring equal access to the law for all Australians and providing a high-quality client experience.

“It is an absolute honour to join the Board of Australia’s leading plaintiff law firm. It’s important to me that Maurice Blackburn has a proud and long history of championing the rights of everyday Australians to fairness, justice and equity, not just to those that can afford it. I look forward to supporting the growth of such a purpose-led business,” Ms Gloster said.

Gloster’s appointment continues Maurice Blackburn’s commitment to maintaining 50 per cent gender diversity in its Board appointments. She is a strong advocate for the acceleration of diversity, gender equality and inclusion, including being awarded the 2021 Social Change Award by B&T magazine and a 2021 Edna Ryan award for making a feminist difference in Media and Communications.

Maurice Blackburn’s Board is chaired by former Victorian Premier Steve Bracks, and includes firm Principals Michelle James, Rebecca Gilsenan, Martin Hyde, Kim Shaw and Giri Sivaraman as well as non-executive director Peter Day. Its CEO is Jacob Varghese.